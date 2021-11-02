Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine is 73.6% effective, according to new real-world studies





This study evaluated patients within the Mayo Clinic Health System between February and July of this year. The researchers followed about 9,000 patients who were vaccinated with J & J and about 89,000 patients who were not vaccinated. They specifically identified the number of people tested positive for Covid-19. Of the 8,889 vaccinated patients, 60 tested positive for PCR. Of the 88,898 unvaccinated patients, 2,236 tested positive for PCR. The researchers concluded that the vaccine was 73.6% effective, leading to a 3.73% reduction in coronavirus infection. This finding is similar to clinical trial data showing that the vaccine is 66.9% effective against moderate to severe Covid-19. A new study showed a reduction in severe cases, especially hospitalizations, but too few people in the vaccinated group got Covid-19, which is powerful about how the vaccine prevented death. I couldn’t draw a conclusion. In an accompanying commentary, Dr. Mohammad Sajadi of the Institute of Human Virology, University of Maryland School of Medicine argued that the findings were part of a series of studies suggesting “room for improvement” with the J & J vaccine. bottom. “What has become clearer over time is [Johnsons & Johnson Covid-19] The vaccine seems to be inferior to the mRNA vaccine [vaccine effectiveness]”Sajadi wrote. The J & J vaccine was compared to different types of Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer / BioNTech and Modana. Sajadi said researchers in the same group who conducted this latest J & J study had previously examined the vaccine efficacy of the Pfizer and Modanacovid-19 vaccines, which had “significantly higher” efficacy. rice field. In that study, the actual efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine was 86.1%. In the case of Moderna, it was 93.3%. During September Direct research Of all three vaccines, the Moderna vaccine was found to be slightly more effective than Pfizer in the actual use of keeping people away from the hospital. The Moderna vaccine provided 93% protection against hospitalization, and the Pfizer vaccine was 88% effective. Sajadi said improvements in the J & J vaccine could be brought about by a second vaccination or a booster vaccination with the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine.

..

