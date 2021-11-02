The city says two children in Garland accidentally vaccinated adults with the COVID-19 vaccine





The city said at a Halloween event at a Garland Health Department-run clinic, two children were mistakenly given an adult dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. KXAS-TV (NBC 5).. The 6- and 7-year-old boys were with an adult family who were undergoing booster shots. NBC 5 report. “I’m very angry, to be honest,” Julian Gonzalez, the father of a six-year-old boy, told the station. “All I can do for now is to bow down and hope he’s okay.” Gonzales told NBC5 that one of the clinic’s workers told children that the vaccine was available. “They were preparing a form with the option to choose a vaccine for their children,” Gonzales said. “Everything was prepared and it seemed to be ready.” But on Monday, Gonzales’ wife received a call from city officials. And it said the vaccine was mistakenly given to her son. Gonzales told NBC5 that officials refused to answer the question and simply commented that they were “notified to the appropriate channel.” “No matter what, no matter what answer you get-how did this happen? How does this happen? -The only answer we got was” the right answer. “The channel has been notified,” Gonzales told the station. Food and Drug Administration Authorized child-sized dose of Pfizer vaccine for Friday emergency use for children aged 5 to 11 years..Expert Committee from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will discuss vaccines on Tuesday.. Garland’s two children accidentally received an adult dose. This is three times as much as a child. Gonzales told the station that his son’s arm still hurts after the vaccination. He said his son also had other symptoms, including mild fever, headaches, and low energy. The vaccination form Gonzales provided to apply for a shot to his son was still on the city’s website on Monday night, NBC5 reported. City spokesman Sole Garza told NBC5 that Garland had removed the form and apologized to the families involved. Garza also promised that the city would answer any question. Garza told NBC5 that he created the form in anticipation of the government granting final approval for the pediatric vaccine. Another Garland spokesman, Dorothy White, Dallas Morning News The city is investigating the case. City officials are in contact with the parents of the children involved, White said. “For patient privacy, we cannot share additional information at this time,” White said in a prepared statement. Dr. Marcial Oquendo, a Plano-based pediatrician, told NBC5 that children would be well. Still, Gonzales has long-standing concerns. “I think we need to check and balance. How did you reach this level?” Gonzales told the station. “This may work, but what if it happens somewhere and someone isn’t so lucky?”

