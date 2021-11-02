Health Minsiter rejected by calling on Wales to urgently open a walk-in booster jab center

Join a small, spam-free mailing list.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan declined a call to open a booster jab walk-in center in Wales.
Opposition politicians are calling for an “urgent opening” of a walk-in center, claiming less booster jabs.
A walk-in center for priority group booster jabs was opened earlier this week in the United Kingdom to limit NHS demand this winter.
“Their absence in Wales led to fear that this was not possible here,” said the Welsh conservatives.
It urged MS Russell George of Montgomeryshire to seek action in responding to a Welsh parliamentary statement by Labor Minister of Health Ernedo Morgan.
Booster Jab is the third vaccination against Covid-19 and should be given 6 months after the second vaccination to maintain high levels of immunity to the virus.
They are provided to priority groups such as care home residents, front-line health and social care workers, people with underlying health conditions, and adults over the age of 50.
These groups have been invited to Booster Jab by the Health Commission. However, there are reports that this has not yet begun in the area of some health authorities.
However, despite the high intake of the first vaccine and the slightly lower intake of the second vaccine, the number of the third vaccine is delayed. As of October 31st Wales delivered booster jabs to 454,530 people, Equivalent to 16.5% of people over 12 years old.
Later, Wales’ Conservative and Shadow Health Minister, Russell George MS, said: You don’t have to wait to be invited. Instead, you have the option of a walk-in center.
“Given the concerns expressed by the Minister about the prevalence of coronavirus in Wales, I’m surprised that this isn’t a priority for the current Labor government. Increasing vaccination and limiting its spread. It’s just an ineffective limit of our freedom, which failed.
“On the other hand, English people can enter the center for booster jabs, but Welsh people can’t.”
“It is unacceptable that the Welsh people do not have the same level of security access as our British cousin. I hope the Minister will change his mind and respond urgently to our rational call. “
In response, Health Minister Eluned Morgan said the Wales government aims to provide boosters in a “systematic way”, despite the fact that walk-in centers are open only to priority groups. He accused the British system of being “free for everyone.”
She states: “For boosters, we’re doing very well in Wales and we’re following the same priorities as in the first round, which ensures that we can actually do that. It matches the type of vulnerabilities in people. “
“That is, there are people over the age of 50 in categories 1-9, but they are working in a very systematic way, so obviously care home residents are some of the first to be offered. “
“We are pleased that about 68% of care home residents already have booster jabs and about 54% of care home workers and NHS workers already have booster jabs.”
“So these are the first categories we’re looking at, so we’re not going to open it up as they have in the UK.”
“We will be more systematic, following the advice given by the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization in the first round.”
