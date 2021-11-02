Health
Ottawa Public Health reports one new COVID-19 death, 20 new cases
Ottawa-Ottawa Public Health reports one new death from COVID-19.
The death of a woman in her 80s was the first in the city to become infected with the virus in more than a week, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Ottawa to 604.
The health unit reported 20 new cases of the virus on Tuesday. The daily number of cases in the city has fallen below 30 since October 18, when 36 new cases were reported.
The number of active cases has decreased again to 188.
Across the state, authorities reported 331 new cases and 7 additional deaths on Tuesday.
Ottawa’s Key COVID-19 Statistics
Ottawa Public Health Data:
COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (October 25 to October 31): 16.8 (increased from 15.1)
Ottawa positive rate (October 25-31): 1.5%
Number of reproductions (7-day average): 0.99 (up from 0.98)
Propagation values greater than 1 indicate that the virus has spread and that each case has infected multiple contacts. If it is less than 1, it means that the spread is slow.
If not vaccinated
COVID-19’s Ontario hospital has 230 people. Of these, 185 have not been vaccinated or the status of vaccination is unknown.
Of the 136 people receiving intensive care with COVID-19, 122 have not been vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown. 14 people are fully vaccinated.
Ottawa COVID-19 Vaccine
Ottawa Public Health will update the vaccine number on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
As of Monday:
Single dose (12+) Ottawa resident: 832,799 (+975)
Double dose (12 years and older) Ottawa resident: 799,101 (+2,104)
Percentage of population 12 years and older with at least one dose: 90%
Percentage of fully vaccinated population over 12 years: 87% (+ 1%)
Total dose received in Ottawa: 1,372,642
* The total dose received does not include the dose shipped to the pharmacy or primary care clinic, but one or two doses in Ottawa’s population statistics show somewhere in Ontario. Includes those who have a vaccinated Ottawa zip code.
Active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa
In Ottawa on Tuesday, there are 197 to 188 active cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
Ottawa Public Health reported 28 cases of newly resolved COVID-19. The total number of cases of coronavirus resolved in Ottawa is 30,111.
The number of active cases is the total number of cases confirmed by the COVID-19 test minus the number of resolved cases and deaths. The case is considered resolved 14 days after the onset of known symptoms or a positive test result.
Hospitalization of Ottawa
There are 11 hospitals in the Ottawa area suffering from COVID-19-related illnesses on Monday, one of whom is in the intensive care unit.
Age category of inpatients:
0-9: 0
10-19: 0
20-29: 0
30-39: 1
40-49: 0
50-59: 0
60-69: 3
70-79: 2 (1 in ICU)
80-89: 3
90 years and over: 2
(Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting inpatients with “active” infections)
COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category
0-9 years: 3 new cases (total 2,889 cases)
10-19 years: 2 new cases (4,119 cases in total)
20-29 years old: 1 new case (6,893 cases in total)
30-39 years: 4 new cases (4,746 in total)
40-49 years: 4 new cases (4,062 in total)
50-59 years: 2 new cases (3,545 cases in total)
60-69 years: 2 new cases (2,082 cases in total)
70-79 years: 1 new case (1,149 cases in total)
80-89 years: 1 new case (879 cases in total)
90 years and over: Zero new cases (536 cases in total)
Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases in total)
Change of concern
Ottawa Public Health Data:
Alpha (B.1.1.7) total case: 6,850
Beta (B.1.351) total case: 513
Total gamma (P.1) Case: 55
Total Delta (B.1.617.2) Case: 836
Concerns / total mutant strains of mutant cases: 11,477
Mutation / mutation-related death: 108
* OPH should treat VOC and mutation trends with caution as the time required to complete VOC testing and / or genomic analysis varies following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Note that there is. Test results may be completed in batches, and data modifications or updates may change the number of cases that may differ from past reports.
COVID-19 inspection in Ottawa
According to the Ottawa COVID-19 Test Task Force, 1,985 cotton swabs were processed at the Ottawa Evaluation Center on Monday.
A total of 2,242 lab tests were conducted in Ottawa on Monday.
The average time it takes to get a result after collecting a cotton swab at the test site is 16 hours.
Cases of COVID-19 around the area
Eastern Ontario Health Units: 2 removed from total
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Three New Cases
Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 4 New Cases
Leeds, Glenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One New Case
Renfrew County and District Health Units: Zero New Cases
COVID-19 Outbreak
Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks and community outbreaks at Ottawa facilities.
Outbreak of community:
Workplace-Restaurant: One outbreak
Current schools and childcare spaces: (9 elementary schools, 2 daycare centers)
Charlotte Remu Public Elementary School (October 14)
D. Roy Kennedy Public School (October 15)
Child Care-Bar Haven (October 18)
St. Elizabeth Anseton Elementary School (October 19)
Child Care to Grow Together George-Étienne-Cartier (October 20)
Decentier Public Elementary School (October 21)
Georges Etienne Cartier Catholic Elementary School (October 22nd)
Assumption Catholic Elementary School (October 25)
Queen Elizabeth Public School (October 27)
Depionie Catholic Elementary School (October 27)
Michaëlle Jean Public Elementary School (October 28)
Healthcare and collective settings experiencing outbreaks:
Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus-A2, A5, B5 Units (October 26)
Evacuation center (October 26)
..
