Two young Texas children who were mistakenly given an adult dose of COVID vaccine :: WRAL.com





— A Texas father wants an answer after his young son was accidentally vaccinated with COVID-19. The mistake occurred at a community pop-up clinic run by the Garland Health Department. The two infants were each given an adult dose of Pfizer vaccine. The city’s website still contains a form for children to register, even if the vaccine for infants has not yet been approved. “I’m very angry. To be honest. I’m very very angry. I’m very angry,” said Julian Gonzalez, the boy’s father. Gonzales and some of his family went to a Halloween event in the church. There, the Garland Health Department has set up a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Some adults planned to get a booster for themselves. Gonzales’ 6-year-old son was with him, though he didn’t show his face. “And we were waiting and one of the workers working at the vaccine station said,’By the way, vaccines for children are already available.’ We said,’Really?’ rice field. They said, “Yeah,” Gonzales said. So they agreed. “They had already prepared a form with the option to choose a vaccine for their child, so everything seemed ready and ready,” he said. .. A 7-year-old neighbor was also shot. But on Tuesday, Garland city officials called Gonzales’ wife, explaining that it was all wrong, and suggested that they contact their doctor. The COVID-19 vaccine is not approved for children under the age of 12. “The only thing they kept saying was that they were notified of the right channel.” No matter what, no matter what answer he tried, how this happened, how this happened, the only answer we got was “the right channel was notified”, he said. Said. According to Gonzales, his son has a sore arm, a fever, and a headache. “He had a mild fever this morning, so he gave him Tylenol to fight it. And he had a headache all day long, and he was just real low energy and his usual I’m not an energetic self. I’ll usually be one year old. “ According to doctors, there are other rare cases where infants get a triple-strength adult vaccine. “The most important part is that these kids are likely to be okay,” said pediatrician Dr. Marcial Oquendo. A Garland spokesman said he apologized to the family involved in the city. He says he will be happy to address any questions or concerns that the city still has. He called the accident an “error” and said the form for children to get the vaccine was prepared in advance, with the expectation that it would be approved soon. The city is still investigating what happened and does not yet have all the answers.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wral.com/coronavirus/two-children-under-age-8-mistakenly-given-adult-dose-of-covid-vaccine-at-texas-clinic-vaccine-not-yet-approved-for-young-childre/19958240/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos