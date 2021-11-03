A COVID vaccine recommended by the CDC for children aged 5-11.Shot to start

Children aged 5 to 11 years were eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved it on Tuesday night at the recommendation of an expert committee.

Children in this age group may start firing soon this week.

Previously, the Food and Drug Administration approved injections for children aged 5 to 11 years, but the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends who should get the FDA-approved vaccine.

Presidential adviser Jeffrey Zients said Monday that the Biden administration had ordered enough vaccines to cover all 28 million American children of that age group. The administration’s distribution program will be “executed at full power” in the week of November 8, he said.

Vaccines pose some risks to children, but the benefits are greater, and the CDC Immunization Practice Advisory Board, which consists of vaccine and immune system experts from universities and medical schools across the country, concludes.

“We know that millions of parents are eager to vaccinate their children. This decision recommends that about 28 million children be vaccinated with COVID-19. “I did,” the Tuesday release quotes CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Encourage parents with questions to consult a pediatrician, school nurse, or local pharmacist to learn about vaccination and the importance of vaccination of their children. ”

Vaccines are available in 100 children’s hospitals, local temporary clinics, schools, pharmacies and pediatrician clinics. Shots are free and are provided in two shots at least every three weeks at one-third the dose of the adult vaccine.

Number ofA group of experts, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, added support for pediatric vaccination on Tuesday.American Medical Association, American Home Medicine Association, National Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Association, and Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society.

In some small trials, vaccine-manufacturing Pfizer-BioNTech did not identify any serious side effects associated with shots.

Committee members can reveal potentially dangerous side effects when shots reach millions of children. This is the same rare side effect not seen in extensively vaccinated adult clinical trials.

“We need to admit the unknown,” said Dr. Matthew Daly, a committee member and senior researcher at the Institute of Health in Kaiser Permanente Colorado, Aurora.

Daily said he was more worried about the risk of waiting for his children to be vaccinated. “If you wait, you will miss the opportunity to prevent many cases of COVID-19 in this age group, including very severe cases.”

Data from CDC Vaccination suggests that by March it could prevent infections in 600,000 people of the age group, including numerous hospitalizations and deaths.

According to the CDC, complete vaccination of one million children in this age group can prevent about 57,000 COVID-19 and about 200 hospitalizations.

Dr. Pablo Sanchez, a pediatric professor at the National Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, said:

Dr. Oliver Brookes, Chief Medical Officer at Watts Healthcare Corporation in Los Angeles, said:

Parents concerned about the shot should talk to their pediatrician, CDC and committee members said.

Kid Shot Q and A: Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine and your child

A potential side effect of the vaccine of greatest concern is swelling of the heart muscle known as myocarditis, which is especially seen among young men who have been vaccinated.

69 out of 1 million vaccinated boys aged 16 and 17 developed this condition, while 2 out of 1 million men in their 40s developed the condition. Government statistics show.. No one died. In most cases, it seems to be mild with no long-term effects.

Matthew Oster, a pediatric cardiologist at Children’s Healthcare in Atlanta, said he expects side effects to be even more rare in children.

Prior to COVID-19, myocarditis was most common among adolescents and young men, probably due to relatively high levels of the hormone testosterone, Oster told the committee. Children under the age of 12 usually have lower levels.

He said an infection with COVID-19 can cause myocarditis, which appears to be more serious than the swelling seen with vaccination.

Many children who receive the shot will experience side effects in the first 48 hours or so, like adults and teens. The most common side effects in the study were fatigue, headache, arthralgia, injection site pain, vomiting, nausea or diarrhea.

The CDC monitors vaccinated people, including children, for serious vaccine reactions through several different systems. One involves self-reporting of symptoms, the other is mainly reported by doctors, and the other two collect data from hospitals. CDC Dr. Tom Shimabukuro told the committee..

The Food and Drug Administration, like the Department of Defense, has a separate vaccine surveillance system. The Pentagon first identified myocarditis as a risk for service members.

Rush is on: Doctors and pharmacies prepare for floods of infants when vaccine orders are placed

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration approved the use of the vaccine in this age group after approval by an independent group of vaccine experts who determined that the benefits outweigh the risks.

Of the three vaccines available to adults in the United States, only Pfizer-BioNTech has completed research on minors. Modana said on Sunday Approval will probably be postponed until January as the FDA asked for more information about adolescent shots.

Johnson & Johnson is even behind in adolescent and child exams.

Companies usually test vaccines in adults and lower their age when injections prove to be safe. Pfizer-BioNTech continues to study younger children up to 6 months of age.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is fully approved for use in adults and adolescents, but only for emergency use in children and adolescents. Partners may request full approval of these age groups next year once more long-term data and details about manufacturing are available.

Vaccines are somewhat more controversial in children than in adolescents and adults, as children are less likely to suffer from severe COVID-19 infection.

yet, 94 American children COVID-19 died 5 to 11 years after the pandemic began, making it the eighth leading cause of death in this age group, with approximately 8,300 hospitalized.

Although lower than adults, children aged 5 to 11 years may suffer from the prolonged symptoms of COVID-19 infection, the so-called long COVID. This includes months of fatigue, pain, headaches, insomnia, and poor concentration.

All children, regardless of age, can catch and pass COVID-19. One confirmed study..

Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine is clearly effective in children ages 5-11 and prevents over 90% of infections. According to a company survey of about 2,500 children..

Due to the relatively small number of children received so far, questions remain about the effectiveness and safety of the shot. – Less than 3,500 in total surveys conducted by three companies. It’s not clear how long this protection against COVID-19 will last, or whether booster shots are needed.

Data from the CDC suggests Nine children had to be vaccinated to prevent infection with COVID-19 in September, the peak of the last wave. About 2,200 children needed protection six weeks ago to prevent a single hospitalization, but recently about 8,200 children needed protection.

Children with immunodeficiency and those with health problems such as obesity and metabolic disorders are at increased risk of serious COVID-19 infection. Two-thirds of children hospitalized with COVID-19 were in existing health, but one-third were previously healthy According to the CDC..

CDC vaccination recommendations include all children, regardless of the underlying medical condition.

Childhood vaccination will help families whose parents are fighting cancer, said Dr. Gwen Nichols, chief medical officer of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Association. “Children can interact with more freedom, including their parents and grandparents,” she said. “This is especially important for immunosuppressed patients, including those with blood cancer who were in an impossible situation for young children to return directly to school.”

Data show that colored children are hospitalized three times as often as white children.

About 38% of American children are infected with COVID-19, According to the data submitted to the committee.

Children who are already infected with COVID-19 have some protection against severe illness, but shots provide more consistent protection than infection and should be vaccinated as recommended. ..

NS FDA analysis of infectious diseases The benefits of vaccination generally outweigh the risks of children, as submitted to another advisory board last week. The report concludes that the benefits of vaccination are less clear when the number of cases of COVID-19 is very low, less than 10% of the rate seen in mid-September.

It takes about 5 weeks, 2 weeks after the second shot, for the vaccine to be fully effective. As a result, parents do not have time to provide vaccine protection in the face of sudden outbreaks or rapidly spreading new variants.

COVID-19 has already caused significantly more misery than other childhood illnesses. CDC data shown.. COVID-19 resulted in at least three times the hospitalization and death of hepatitis A, meningococcal disease, chickenpox, rubella and rotavirus before the introduction of the vaccine.

Dr. Catherine Pauling, a pediatric professor at Wake Forest Medical School in Winston Salem, North Carolina, said the information helped convince her to strongly support the COVID-19 vaccine for elementary school students.

“Now we can be able to prevent these COVID-19 hospitalization and death vaccines,” she said.

Contact Karen Weintraub at [email protected]

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY was partially made possible by grants from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition for Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

Contribution: Associated Press