Cases of tuberculosis reported in a federal prison in downtown San Diego





Cases of tuberculosis have been reported at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown San Diego, and county health officials are working to notify people who may have been exposed for five months, officials said Tuesday. The potential exposure period is from April 28th to September 22nd. A county spokesperson referred to the US Prison Office for further questions regarding the case, but the US Prison Office did not answer the questions by email. tuberculosis Similar to one of the infection mechanisms of COVID-19, it usually contracts in the air through small droplets from an infected person’s cough or sneeze. According to experts, the disease usually attacks the lungs and can cause persistent coughing, fever, night sweats, and weight loss. It can be treated with antibiotics. Federal prisons, which hold both pretrial detainees and convicted detainees, provide inspections to those currently in custody and staff. The county health and welfare agency also offers free tests to detainees who have been released and have no health care providers. Other potentially exposed people, such as lawyers and other visitors, are encouraged to be tested by their health care provider. According to the county public health officer, Dr. Wilma Uten, symptoms are often asymptomatic during the initial infection. “For infected individuals, early diagnosis and prompt treatment can prevent infectious illnesses,” Uten said in a statement. In most cases, a negative tuberculosis test means that the person is not infected, health officials said. However, it may take 8-10 weeks for a positive test result to appear after infection. Detainees who are negative in October will undergo another test in November to confirm the results. According to the US Prison Office, all newly arrived detainees are screened and tested for tuberculosis. Guidelines.. Tuberculosis cases have declined in the United States and San Diego County since the early 1990s, according to health officials. Last year, 192 cases were reported. I have vaccination In the case of tuberculosis, it is not commonly given in the United States due to its low risk of infection. This is more common in countries with high infection rates.Vaccine is currently Under test Due to its effectiveness against COVID-19. If you have questions about potential exposure or testing, you can call the county TB Control Program (619) 692-8621.

