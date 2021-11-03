How COVID-19 Attacks the Inner Ear

New research suggests that the ear is yet another part of our body that is susceptible to the virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2.

For this study, scientists developed a new cellular model of the inner ear and used the hard-to-find adult inner ear tissue.

Researchers have also discovered that the virus can infect two types of cells in the inner ear called Schwann cells and hair cells. Deafness after COVID-19 has already taken place ObservedHowever, a new study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Massachusetts Institute of Eyes and Ears was able to analyze what was happening when the coronavirus attacked the inner ear. Studies recently published in the journal Communication medicine , Analyzed cell models of human inner ear tissue with SARS-CoV-2 infection and adult human inner ear tissue to discover what effects it may have. Findings suggest that the ear is yet another part of our body that is susceptible to the virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2. “This article provides very convincing evidence that SARS-CoV-2 infects the inner ear and may have a causal link to hearing and balance symptoms in many patients with COVID-19 infection. To do.” Dr. Yuri Agrawar, Professor of Otorhinolaryngology-Johns Hopkins Medical College Head and Neck Surgery said he was not involved in the study statement..

For this study, scientists developed a new cellular model of the inner ear and used the hard-to-find adult inner ear tissue. According to the authors of the study, the limited availability of this tissue has hampered previous studies of how SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses can damage hearing. They found a pattern of inner ear infection that was consistent with the symptoms observed in a study of 10 patients with COVID-19 who reported a variety of ear-related symptoms. “Having a model was the first step, and this work paved the way for dealing with SARS-CoV-2 as well as other viruses that affect hearing.” Lee Jerke, Ph.D., Professor Hermann von Helmholtz of the Institute for Medical Engineering and Sciences at MIT, said he co-led the research. statement.. The study included 10 adult patients who were positive for COVID-19 and had symptoms such as deafness, tinnitus (tinnitus), and dizziness within 3 weeks of diagnosis. Researchers analyzed inner ear tissue supplied by humans and mice to create an in vitro cell model of the inner ear. They found that both human and mouse inner ear tissues contained a “molecular mechanism that allowed SARS-CoV-2 invasion.” ACE2 receptor.. Researchers have also discovered that the virus can infect two types of cells in the inner ear called Schwann cells and hair cells. “Our findings suggest that inner ear infections may highlight COVID-19-related problems with hearing and balance,” the study authors write.

“Vestibular hair cells act as sensory receptors in the inner ear, assessing and monitoring head movements and balance, allowing humans and animals to orient themselves.” Dr. Robert GlatterAn emergency doctor at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York told Healthline. “Schwann cells are also found in special devices in the inner ear. Cochlea , Essential to hear, “he continued. It is important that the study found that vestibular hair cells and Schwann cells express proteins essential for SARS-CoV-2 to invade the cells, according to Glatters. “These proteins contain ACE2 receptors on the surface of the cell,” he said. furin When Transmembrane protease serine 2 (TMPRSS2) , Allows SARS-CoV-2 to attach to host cells. “

According to the authors of the study, the developing inner ear is “notoriously sensitive” to congenital (natural) viral infections and is congenital. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Describes many cases of birth deafness. “Viruses such as CMV and HIV can lead to deafness,” says Glatter. “CMV accounts for up to 40 percent of congenital hearing loss.” He also said that HIV causes deafness “through direct effects on the structure of the ear and the special ear cells themselves” or indirectly by suppressing the immune response, which prevents bacterial and fungal infections. He added that it could cause it. Researchers said they observed SARS-Cov-2 infection OPC, A cell type present in the inner ear of a developing foetation. NS Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Pregnant people are advised to be vaccinated with COVID-19 to prevent infections that can cause such complications in newborns. Glatter emphasized the need to pay “special” attention to symptoms such as dizziness, deafness, and tinnitus in people exposed to COVID-19 and those who test positive for the coronavirus. “Fever, loss of taste and smell, and respiratory symptoms are common in people who are ultimately diagnosed with COVID-19, but also neurological symptoms such as dizziness, hearing loss, dizziness, and stroke. It can be important. It shows the symptoms of COVID-19. “ Some people with long-range COVIDs, also known as long-range COVID-19, report dizzy When Tinnitus Among other symptoms long after their initial infection.