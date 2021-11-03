Connect with us

Health

COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy — the number required for vaccination to avoid harm

Published

36 seconds ago

on

By

 


Pregnant women are vulnerable to COVID-19 and are at increased risk of more serious illness and complications, especially if infected late in pregnancy.

  • Aroti J
  • Stall E
  • Bonnet M
  • et al.
Clinical Symptoms, Risk Factors, and Maternal and Perinatal Outcomes of Coronavirus Disease 2019 During Pregnancy: A Live Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(21)00691-5/fulltext

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article