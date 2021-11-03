COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy — the number required for vaccination to avoid harm





1 Aroti J

Stall E

Bonnet M

et al. Clinical Symptoms, Risk Factors, and Maternal and Perinatal Outcomes of Coronavirus Disease 2019 During Pregnancy: A Live Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Pregnant women are vulnerable to COVID-19 and are at increased risk of more serious illness and complications, especially if infected late in pregnancy. Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 during pregnancy has the same efficacy and side effects as the non-pregnant population, as no mechanism of fetal harm has been assumed based on previous experience with vaccines during pregnancy. Was expected. Although limited, current data supports this. No major safety signals were observed in animal reproductive toxicity studies or post-marketing surveillance. However, until recently, there was little consensus on routine immunization during pregnancy, and the hesitation of vaccination of pregnant women remains high. 2 Skjefte M

Ngirbabul M

Meiju O

et al. Acceptance of COVID-19 vaccine between pregnant women and infant mothers: Survey results in 16 countries. 3 Calafat E

Maggie LA

From Dadelszen P

O’Brien P

Karil A SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination During Pregnancy: A Unique Opportunity for Fairness. Informed healthcare decisions require a balance between benefits and risks. This is difficult when considering COVID-19 vaccination and pregnancy due to geographically varying individual risks of SARS-CoV-2 infection. And temporally, and the relative lack of test data in this population. However, the average benefit of vaccination can be weighed against the average risk. As a general rule, vaccination of pregnant women is recommended only if the number required for vaccination (NNV) to prevent harm to the mother and fetus from COVID-19 is less than the harm-causing NNV. Should be. Absolute estimates of NNV based on point estimates of the benefits and risks of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy are: appendix , With methodological information. Considering the benefits, NNVs to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy range from 11 to prevent infection to 206 to prevent one symptomatic infection. The NNV for preventing severe maternal COVID-19 was 412–2058 and the NNV for avoiding mechanical ventilation was 1371–6857. NNV for fetal benefits by avoiding pregnancy complications is 200 for preterm or caesarean delivery (176 and 182, respectively), 463 for neonatal problems, to avoid babies with a small gestational age Will be in the thousands. Or stillbirth. Considering the harm, COVID-19 vaccination generally causes local side effects, but serious adverse events are rare and less common than non-pregnancy vaccination () appendix ). NNV with mRNA vaccine, which causes one case of myocarditis (usually mild and self-restricting in itself), is over 37,000, and one case with thrombotic thrombocytopenia syndrome with viral vector vaccine is about 50,000 excess. Cause to. Importantly, there is no increase. Risk of pregnancy complications. Actual estimates of NNV in pregnant women are higher than those estimated here, especially based on the increased cumulative rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection in unvaccinated individuals and the prevalence of SARS-CoV-. It can be low (that is, better). Two variants of concern. Pregnant women are also less likely to receive COVID-19 vaccination, but have or live with other infants who are more likely to interact with others in activities and day care. There is a possibility. The risk balance favors COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy, especially to avoid severe maternal infections and preterm birth or caesarean section. These data should be used to address and avoid vaccine hesitation caused by knowledge gaps. PO’B is the Co-Chair of the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Vaccines. EM is funded by Gedeon Richter, Chugai Pharma, and Kebomed and was an advisor to Pfizer in 2018. AK is a member of the COVAX Working Group and is a Principal Investigator in the PregCov and PfizerCOVID vaccine trials. PH is the principal investigator of the PregCov trial. All authors lead and collaborate on COVID-19 vaccine research. Supplementary material References 1.1. Aroti J

Stall E

Bonnet M

et al. Clinical Symptoms, Risk Factors, and Maternal and Perinatal Outcomes of Coronavirus Disease 2019 During Pregnancy: A Live Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. BMJ. 370m3320 2.2. Skjefte M

Ngirbabul M

Meiju O

et al. Acceptance of COVID-19 vaccine between pregnant women and infant mothers: Survey results in 16 countries. EurJ Epidemior. 36: 197-211 3.3. Calafat E

Maggie LA

From Dadelszen P

O’Brien P

Karil A SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination During Pregnancy: A Unique Opportunity for Fairness. The lancet. 398: 951 Article information Publication history Identity DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/S1473-3099 (21) 00691-5 Copyright © 2021 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved. ScienceDirect Access this article on ScienceDirect

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(21)00691-5/fulltext The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos