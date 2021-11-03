BCCOVID-19 hospitalization rises to nearly 6 months





The last time BC admitted more COVID-19 patients was May 7.

Despite the declining number of new infections, COVID-19 infections that are so severe that they require hospital care continue to increase in British Columbia. Currently, there are 445 COVID-19 patients in British Columbia hospitals. This is more than at any point since May 7, almost six months ago. Of them, 137 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). The 7-day average of new infections up to yesterday was 539, so today’s total of 406 is small compared to that. Yesterday, only 332 new COVID-19 infections were detected across the state. This is the lowest number since August 9th. The death toll continues to rise, with five more COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. The new deaths included one in Interior Health and four in Northern Health. The majority of 4,694 people who are actively fighting infectious diseases are told to self-isolate at home. Of the 206,690 people known to be infected with COVID-19 in British Columbia, 199,480, or 96.5%, are considered to have been recovered by the state. In most cases, the diagnosis is considered non-infectious because it has been more than 10 days since the patient first felt symptoms. Glacier Media analyzed 406 infections detected in each healthy area over the past day by 10,000 residents (total of new cases in parentheses).

• 0.7 (133) in Fraser Health;

• Vancouver Coastal Health 0.3 (41);

• Interior Health 1.3 (95);

• 2.9 (86) in Northern Health;

• Island Health 0.6 (51). There were no new infections among people who normally do not live in Canada. Results by health region for 4,694 people fighting active infections are as follows for each 10,000 residents (including the total of new cases in parentheses):

• Fraser Health 12 (2,157);

• Vancouver Coastal Health (607) 4.9.

• Interior Health 8.3 (613);

• In Northern Health 20.2 (606);

• Island Health 7.7 (652). There are 59 active infections among people who do not normally live in Canada. Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 117 of the 137 people currently in the ICU have not been vaccinated, four have been partially vaccinated, and the remaining 16 have been fully vaccinated. I tweeted. Only two of the 66 people in the ICU ward of BC Hospital under the age of 60 are fully vaccinated, 63 are unvaccinated and one is partially vaccinated. These statistics are just the latest statistics that emphasize why vaccination is important, as it is the unvaccinated population that is driving the fourth wave of the state pandemic. According to the British Columbia government, 90% of eligible individuals over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once and 85.4% of eligible individuals have been vaccinated twice throughout British Columbia. Of the 4,171,944 BC residents who have been vaccinated once since mid-December 2020, 94.9%, or 3,958,398, are considered fully vaccinated with two vaccinations. The government said last week that 90,425 British Columbia residents had been vaccinated for the third time. No update for that number was provided today. Only 1,958 BC residents received the first COVID-19 vaccine in the past day, the lowest number since October 1. Another 4,330 British Colombians have been vaccinated a second time in the past day. Two new medical facility outbreaks have occurred at the Royal Inland Hospital and Nanaimo Regional General Hospital in Kamloops. As a result, there are 41 outbreaks in medical facilities and homes for the elderly in the state. ••

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.squamishchief.com/coronavirus-covid-19-local-news/bc-covid-19-hospitalizations-rise-to-near-six-month-high-4716671 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos