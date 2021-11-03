COVID Update: UChicagoMedicine | Local News, Offering Weekend Immunization Clinics for Everyone Aged 5-11

UChicago Medicine has the following plans Vaccine distribution Federal regulators will give final approval to immunize children aged 5 to 11 with COVID-19.

In an interview in late October, pediatric epidemiologist Dr. Daniel Johnson said the hospital system expects the vaccine to ship later this week, probably Thursday, and will begin vaccination on Saturday. They want to give 100 to 125 shots of the day before increasing from 175 to 200 a day at the clinic on the weekend.

“That’s our goal,” he said. “In fact, we have extra time to vaccinate on both Saturday and Sunday. It will be done at the Kamark Clinic on the 4th floor of Kammer in the outpatient area. People expect to make it. Make an appointment by calling the COVID Vaccine Line 773-834-8221. You can call at any time during normal working hours and then schedule an appointment to bring your child. I can do it.”

If the child to be vaccinated has an unvaccinated older brother, or if the parent or guardian is not vaccinated, the entire family can be vaccinated together. ..

“We are going to offer a family clinic model on Saturday and Sunday to do this, and we plan to continue the Saturday and Sunday sessions in the coming weeks,” said Johnson. “Because we need to do the first and second doses, we have some limitations on availability because we do both doses.”

The clinic is also open on weekdays for families who already have a relationship with the University of Chicago. Vaccines aged 5 to 11 are also available in pharmacies and other pediatrician clinics.

“Cities and states have worked with providers’ offices and locations as well as pharmacies. We all expect vaccines to be available in many locations,” Johnson said. “And unlike the initial deployment of adult vaccines, there seem to be many doses available. According to Pfizer, there are doses available for all children between the ages of 5 and 11 in the United States.”

Unfortunately, not all children of these ages will be on the shot right away, but given the hesitation and refusal of non-temporary vaccines in this country, the United States Far behind other highly developed countries By vaccination of eligible populations Totally unnecessary suffering and death..

Johnson pointed out Survey from Kaiser Family Foundation This suggests that at least two-thirds of families plan to vaccinate newly qualified infants. About one-third of them say they will do it as soon as possible. Another third shows a waiting or delayed approach to COVID-19 vaccination.

“I advise people who take a careful follow-up approach not to wait too long, because the longer they wait, the longer their children will have access to the vaccine.” Said Johnson. “So far, the data are very encouraging. The information we have is that the side effect profiles are similar to those found in adults and children between the ages of 12 and 18. “

In fact, people between the ages of 5 and 11 who are already vaccinated tend to be milder. Vaccine side effects Perhaps it’s because Pfizer-BioNTech is vaccinated less than older people, according to Johnson. Side effects tend to go away within 48 hours and can be easily treated with over-the-counter medications such as Tylenol and ibuprofen.

He expressed concern Whether the vaccine can affect the heartEspecially through myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the outer layer of the heart). Johnson said there is still no good information about these side effects, but good information about older children who have been vaccinated and have heart complications. One in 10,000 does. In children infected with COVID-19, 1 in 100 affects the heart, and the disease appears to have longer-term effects than vaccines do.

“This suggests that getting a vaccine is much safer than getting a COVID,” he said. “And given that the virus will never go away, this will probably last forever. It would be very worthwhile to get vaccinated to prevent the risk of harm to the child’s heart. “

The effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine for infants seems to be about 90%, which Johnson says is great.

He also recalled the polio vaccine launched in 1955, three years after the worst outbreak in the United States, which infected 58,000 people. The country succeeded in eradicating the disease in 1979. This, of course, is easier to do with non-spreading respiratory viruses (polio vaccines are 99% effective). Chicago Public Schools continues to require students to be vaccinated against polio.

Poliovirus spreads through the fecal-oral route (the public pool was closed at the time of outbreak), first infecting the intestines and sometimes the central nervous system. After high-dose vaccination, there are no more infections that can cause paralysis, limping, or, in the worst case, treatment with the iron lung.

“It was called the’People’s Vaccine’. People didn’t have to worry too much about the outbreak of these large polio, so it really made it possible to bring life back to a much more normal pattern. “Johnson said. “For me, the COVID vaccine is a vaccine for people, because increasing the number of people who get vaccinated will allow our children as well as our others to come back to life more normally.

“The effectiveness of the vaccine has declined a bit over time, but only in small amounts. It has gone from 90-95% to about 80%. As you know, it’s not that big. Another thing we see is that vaccinated people spend less time shedding the virus than unvaccinated people, which means they are less contagious. . Vaccination is the difference between individuals and communities. “

Johnson speculates that the more immune people there are, the more COVID-19 looks like an annual flu. In other words, it is the risk of illness that society accepts. It’s not yet known how often people need boosters, but he believes that the “overwhelming majority of the population” will not need boosters except every 18-24 months. “Maybe we’re lucky and it’s going to be even longer,” he said.

Influenza vaccinations are also available at the University of Chicago... The COVID-19 vaccine is free. Influenza vaccination is usually covered by some type of medical insurance. UChicago Medicine provides financial assistance for care.Information is 773-702-6664 or [email protected]..

One case of COVID-19 was reported at the Ariel Community Academy, 1119 E. 46th St., between October 24th and 30th, but no individual was isolated. There was one reported case at Kozminski Community Academy, 936 E 54th St., with up to 53 isolated individuals. Seven cases were reported in Ray School, 5631 S, Kimberk Avenue, and up to 112 isolated individuals.

One case was reported at Kenwood Academy, 5015 S. Blackstone Avenue, and up to 24 isolated individuals. Herald reports incidents at the Chicago Public Schools and Quarantine only if a new incident precedes them.

Mid-South Side lakeside zip codes had a positive rate of less than 2% for the week of October 17-23. Of all the community areas in the city, Washington Park surged from 0.9% to 49.6% in the number of people receiving the first vaccination that week.

In 60653, which covers North Kenwood and Auckland, 23 of the 1,555 tests conducted were COVID-19 positive, 1.8% positive, down from 33 last week. The number of tests performed increased by 3%.

In 20061, 18 of the 2,106 tests were positive, down from 26 (1.1% positive), covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood, and northern Washington Park. Like last week, no one died. The number of tests increased by 11%.

Covering Southern Hyde Park, Southern Washington Park, and Woodloan In 2006, 46 of the 3,095 tests were positive, up from 38 (1.6% positive), and no one was as they were last week. Did not die.The number of tests increased by 10%

In South Shore 60649, 23 of the 2,501 tests were positive (1% positive), down from 30 and no one died a week ago. The number of tests performed has decreased by 8%.

In Hyde Park, 74.2% of the population over the age of 12 is fully vaccinated, an increase of 0.4% from the previous week.

In Kenwood, 63.2% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, an increase of 0.5%.

At Woodloan, 46.2% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, an increase of 0.5%.

In Washington Park, 41.6% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, an increase of 0.8%.

In Auckland, 54% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, an increase of 0.5%.

On the South Shore, 48.1% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, an increase of 0.5%.

In Douglas, 54.3% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, an increase of 0.5%.

The city’s website for COVID-19 inspection information chi.gov/covidtesting..The city’s website for vaccine information chicago.gov/covidvax..Federal Vaccine Information Website Vaccine.gov.. City operators are available at 312-746-4835 to handle vaccine questions.

Up to 10 people can be vaccinated at home at one time by booking through the Protect Chicago at Home program. Business hours are from 8 am to 6:30 pm on weekdays. Anyone who has been vaccinated (both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available) will receive a $ 25 Visa gift card. It can be used wherever Visa is accepted.For more information, see 312-746-4835 or chicago.gov/athome..

Neighboring pharmacies, including Katsaros Pharmacy, 1521 E. 53rd St., offer walk-in vaccines on a reservation basis. Appointments at Katsaros are available online. katsarospharmacy.com..

Howard Brown Health Offers Pfizer vaccine at Hyde Park Clinic, 1525 E. 55th St., signing up for 773-388-1600. University of Chicago Again, we vaccinate everyone, regardless of the patient’s condition. The schedule number is 1-888-824-0200.

Cook County Government offers vaccine applications at Vaccine.cookcountyil.gov..