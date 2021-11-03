Symptoms, causes, treatment, etc.

breast cancer that is The second The most common cancer in women. You may know that there are many types of breast cancer, but it’s not surprising that you haven’t heard of metaplastic breast cancer.that is extremely rare Morphology of invasive breast cancer. In this article, we’ll look at the characteristics of metaplastic breast cancer, address confusing terms, and identify treatment options.

research It shows that metaplastic breast cancer accounts for about 0.2-5 percent of all breast cancers. There are less than 10,000 cases annually in the United States. Most breast cancers originate in the ducts. Under a microscope, cancer cells resemble tube cells, but look abnormal. Metaplastic breast cancer also begins in the ducts. But it looks very different under the microscope. There may be some abnormal tube cells. However, there are one or more other types of cells that are not normally found here in cancerous tissue, such as the cells that make up the skin and bones. Metaplastic breast cancer is normal, but not always Triple negative.. This means that they are deficient in estrogen receptor (ER), progesterone receptor (PR), and human epidermal growth factor 2 (HER2). Metaplastic tumors tend to be of high grade. This means that cancer cells look very different from normal cells and multiply at high speed. Unlike other types of breast cancer, it is more metastatic than lymph nodes and is more likely to metastasize to the lungs and bones.

Symptoms The rate of metaplastic breast cancer is the same as most other types of breast cancer. These include: Breast lumps and thickening

Changes in breast size and shape

Wrinkles and dents on the skin

The nipple bends inward

Nipple discharge

Chest pain

Cancer begins with damage to the DNA that allows abnormal cells to grow out of control. The exact reason why an individual develops breast cancer is not clear. according to National Institutes of Health (NIH), There are no known risk factors that predispose to the genetic predisposition to metaplastic breast cancer. The cause of this type of cancer is unknown. The known risk factors for breast cancer are: Year – many Breast cancer is diagnosed after age 50

Breast cancer is diagnosed after age 50 Hereditary gene mutations such as BRCA1 and BRCA2

Personal or family history of breast or ovarian cancer

Menarche before age 12 and menopause after age 55

Lack of exercise

Postmenopausal overweight or obesity

Taking hormone replacement therapy or certain oral contraceptives

Drink alcohol Because metaplastic breast cancer is rare, the exact incidence of BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations in this type of cancer is unknown.

Metaplastic breast cancer is diagnosed in the same way as other types of breast cancer. This includes: NS biopsy It’s the only way to confirm your breast cancer diagnosis. After taking a sample of tissue from the tumor, the pathologist examines it under a microscope. The presence of multiple types of cells may suggest that it is metaplastic breast cancer.yours Biopsy result It contains additional information such as: ER, PR, and HER2 status

Tumor grade

Treatment is similar to treatment for other types of breast cancer, including both topical and systemic therapy. Most metaplastic breast cancers are also triple-negative, which means they cannot be treated with hormone therapy.But they More likely It is more locally advanced than triple-negative breast cancer and may not respond to chemotherapy. Your treatment plan is based on the characteristics of your cancer, including: Tumor size

Tumor grade

Hormone receptor (HR) status

HER2 status Surgery Breast cancer surgery may include: Breast-conserving surgeryAlso called breast mass removal, a procedure in which a surgeon removes the edges of the tumor and the healthy tissue that surrounds it.

Mastectomy Surgery to remove the entire breast. The type of surgery you choose depends on several factors. These include tumor size and number, and personal preference. chemical treatment chemical treatment It can destroy cancer cells throughout the body and reduce the risk of spread and recurrence. Chemotherapy can be given before or after surgery. Radiation therapy Radiation therapy It usually targets cancer cells that may have been left behind after breast-conserving surgery. It can also be used after mastectomy. Radiation can be directed to the tumor site or nearby lymph nodes. Drug therapy The decision on which medication to use depends on the characteristics of the cancer. Hormone therapy It is used to treat HR-positive breast cancer. These drugs help prevent or stop hormones from promoting cancer. Metaplastic breast cancer is likely to be HR-negative, in which case hormone therapy is not an option. Most metaplastic breast cancers are also HER2-negative.But if you are HER2 positive, you may benefit Target therapy favorite: Monoclonal antibody

Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)

Kinase inhibitor Gene profiling can help physicians provide more targeted treatment. Researchers have identified a variety of molecular abnormalities that may lead to more targeted therapies. An example of this is a protein called PD-L1. research Published in 2021, we focused on the combination of a chemotherapeutic drug and the PD-L1 antibody pembrolizumab. A positive response to this combination therapy was observed in tumors with intermediate PD-L1 expression. NS 2021 case report A 72-year-old woman with stage 4 triple-negative breast cancer was involved. Her cancer was positive for PD-L1. She was treated with pembrolizumab for two years, during which she also had surgery. After 32 months, the scan showed no evidence of illness and she maintained a good quality of life.