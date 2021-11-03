Studies confirm the impact of Covid-19 on physicians’ mental health





The Covid-19 crisis caused high levels of anxiety and depression among doctors in the UK, Italy and Spain, a new study found A survey of 5,000 survey responses across three countries found that Italian doctors were most likely suffering during the crisis last year. The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS ONE, measured the mental health of physicians in Catalonia (Spain), Italy and the United Kingdom in June, November and December 2020. It was found that about one in four Italian doctors experienced symptoms of anxiety in June and December 2020, and one in five reported symptoms of depression during the same period. .. In Catalonia, about 16% of doctors reported anxiety and about 17% experienced depression. In the UK, about 12% of doctors reported anxiety and about 14% showed symptoms of depression. This study was one of the first cross-country analyzes of health care workers’ mental health during the Covid-19 pandemic and was the first physician-focused study. In all countries, female doctors were more likely to suffer from anxiety and depression. In Italy, female doctors were 60% more likely to report anxiety symptoms than 54% in the United Kingdom. Physicians under the age of 60 were more likely to experience anxiety and depression in each of the three countries, and there was also a link between workplace safety and awareness of mental health. Clinicians in all three countries who felt vulnerable or exposed to the virus at work were all likely to have anxiety and poor mental health. Doctors who worked more than 40 hours last week were also more likely to have symptoms. Professor Quintana Domek, a professor of economics at the University of Exeter Business School, who conducted the survey, said: disease. “Our study identified a high prevalence of anxiety and depression symptoms among physicians in both the first and second waves of pandemic. Similar patterns across the country show us. The findings suggest that it may be applicable to other European environments. “The results of this study suggest that institutional support for health care workers, especially physicians, is important for the protection and promotion of mental health in current and future pandemics.”

