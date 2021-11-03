CDC recommends Covid vaccine for infants





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday officially approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccine for children ages 5-11. .. At an early meeting of the day, a committee of scientific advisors unanimously recommended vaccination of these children. Inoculation may start soon this week. In a statement Tuesday night, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said, “Together, science has taken the lead and has taken another important step in the fight against the virus that causes Covid-19. “.

Of the 29 million children in this age group, relatively few are fully immunized one month from now, but even partial vaccination provides some protection against the coronavirus. .. According to the CDC, for every 1 million doses given to children aged 5 to 11 years, the group can prevent approximately 58,000 cases and 226 hospitalizations. Immunizing these children is expected to prevent approximately 600,000 new cases between November 2021 and March 2022. Vaccination of young children can help keep the school open. According to data released at a committee meeting, the virus outbreak closed about 2,300 schools between early August and October, affecting more than 1.2 million students... The pandemic also stagnated regular immunization, widened educational inequality, and increased the rate of anxiety and depression in children. “Vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 not only helps prevent Covid-19 infections and the serious consequences of infection in this age group, but also helps children emotionally and socially.” , Says Dr. Pamela Rockwell, who represents the American Family Medicine Society. Family doctor on the CDC panel.

Still, 3 out of 10 parents say they do Never vaccinate For children aged 5 to 11 years, according to the latest polls by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Only 3 out of 10 parents said they would immunize their children “immediately”. This is a rare percentage since similar polls in July and September. Many other parents want to see their children get vaccinated as soon as possible. In anticipation of the CDC decision The Biden administration has joined the army Over 20,000 pediatricians, family doctors and pharmacies to manage shots. Federal officials said Monday that about 15 million doses of vaccination had already been shipped to vaccination facilities nationwide. Children aged 5 to 11 receive one-third of the dose allowed for children over the age of 12, and the vaccine is delivered with a small needle and packaged in small vials so as not to be confused with the adult dose. .. About half of Kaiser poll parents said they were worried about their obligation to vaccinate their children. Schools in all 50 states already need specific vaccines, but so far only emergency approvals have been fully approved by the FDA Covid vaccine for children. This month California became the first state to say so Need a child Those attending state public and private schools to be vaccinated as early as next fall — but for medical reasons or religious beliefs, even in states where the vaccine is only required after it has been fully approved by the FDA. You may be able to opt out for some reason.

Before they met, FDA and CDC advisers were struck by thousands of emails that provided false information about the vaccine and asked experts to vote against it.

The FDA has called on Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna to scale up pediatric trials to detect less common side effects of the vaccine. Still, the Pfizer-BioNTech trial was not large enough to detect rare adverse events. CDC panel experts have spent time examining a rare side effect of vaccination called myocarditis, myocardial inflammation. The risk is highest for men aged 16-29 years, but even in that group, the majority recover quickly. Experts said at a meeting that the risk appears to be lower in children aged 12 to 15 and is expected to be even lower in younger children. Covid itself Much more likely Studies have shown to cause myocarditis, and a more serious version of it. The CDC does not explicitly link myocarditis death to vaccination, said Dr. Matthew Oster, a CDC scientist who presented myocarditis data at the conference. “I think getting Covid is far more dangerous to the heart than this vaccine, regardless of age or gender,” Dr. Oster said. Given the millions of Americans who have not yet been vaccinated, immunizing young children is likely to lead the country to a “herd immunity” threshold where viral infections are stagnant. is not. Nevertheless, vaccination of children may help reduce the spread of the virus by reducing the invasion of the virus into the community. It may also help protect people who do not respond well to the vaccine, such as organ transplant recipients and cancer patients. Impaired immune response.. Dr. Camille Cotton, who cares for immunocompromised people at Massachusetts General Hospital, said:

Results from Pfizer vaccine trials in children under the age of 5 are not expected until the end of the year at the earliest.Last week, Moderna got the vaccine Strong immune response Children aged 6 to 11 years who received half the dose of adults. In June, Moderna requested the FDA for permission to use the vaccine in children aged 12 to 17 years. The FDA has not yet decided on the application and is considering a report linking the vaccine to myocarditis. The company said on Sunday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/02/health/covid-vaccine-children-cdc.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos