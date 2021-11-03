Two Garland Children Wrongly Given Adult Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Garland, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s not uncommon to see vaccination opportunities at events around North Texas, but trunks or treats haven’t worked very well in Garland this weekend.

Now the family wants to answer their 6-year-old son, who accidentally vaccinated an adult COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up clinic run by the Garland City Health Department.

read more: Fort Worth ISD vote was too close to call the school building and said “no” to everything else in the $ 1.5 billion bond package

It happened on Sunday, October 31st, at the Mount Hebron Missionary Baptist Church, when a nurse running a clinic recommended a shot to a family of two boys, claiming they were eligible.

The family was then given a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine consent form. This shows the same thing.

On Sunday, the vaccine had not yet been approved by the CDC for children aged 5-11.

“They asked the ages of our children, so we told them 4 and 6, and they said,” If you want to go ahead and do it, 6 years old is obviously You can get it, “said parent Julian Gonzalez, six years old.

“Leave their confidence and what we read [on the form] We all wanted it, “he said.

The Gonzales family and a seven-year-old family received a phone call from the Garland Health Department informing them that not only were the two boys not supposed to be vaccinated, but each was not. Was until Monday. An adult dose of 3 times the recommended dose was administered.

read more: Fans get what they want at the Rolling Stones concert in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas

“I found out after the fact that the vials of the children’s vaccine had to be different and the needles had to be different … because it should have been specially labeled for the child … where did the decision come from? Did you come? Who told them they could be willing to offer it? “Gonzalez said.

The city of Garland has issued the following statement on this issue:

“The Garland Municipal Health Department (GHD) reports that two children under the age of 12 were accidentally given the Pfizer vaccine this weekend. GHD officials are monitoring the children for side effects. GHD has also reported the incident to state health authorities and is further investigating the circumstances leading up to the error. The safety and privacy of our patients is always in contact with their children’s parents. It is our top priority. Due to the privacy of our patients, we cannot share any additional information at this time. “

According to Gonzales, his son experienced moderate side effects yesterday, but he feels better today.

Fortunately, family pediatricians say he’ll be okay, but for now they’re monitoring his condition.

The condition of the other boy is unknown.

Still, Gonzales said he was frustrated and scared.

Other news: Election Day-Election Results and Information

“We are completely at the limit until this can be seen through.”