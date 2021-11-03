Where in the Portland area can I take COVID shots for my kids?





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday officially approved the Pfizer COVID vaccine for use in children aged 5 to 11 on Tuesday, following approval from the Food and Drug Administration last week. Now start a crazy dash to arm these shots. So when and, just as importantly, where can your child be vaccinated? Students and their families can get the vaccine on the spot if they attend one of the eight Portland Public Elementary Schools or K-8 Schools set up to host a vaccine clinic. In partnership with Kaiser Permanente and Medical Team International, the clinic will be held at eight schools Courtney Westling, a PPS spokesman, was particularly selected for serving the community with Title 1 school status and “some of the highest barriers to fair outcomes.” rice field. The eight schools planned for the clinic are Bowers Elliott / Humboldt Elementary School (620 N Fremont St), César Chávez School (5103 N Willis Blvd), Faubion School (2930 NE Dekum St) and Lent Elementary (5105 SE 97).NS Avenue), Wrigler Elementary (5401 NE Prescott Street), Rosa Parks Elementary (8960 N Woolsey Avenue), Scott Elementary (6700 NE Prescott Street), Sitton Elementary (9930 N Smith Street). For more information and updates, please see. pps.net, Or contact the school. The PPS Clinic will be held after the dismissal and will run until the evening. You must be accompanied by a guardian to get the vaccine. Although these first clinics are targeted at a specific school community, PPS plans to expand access in the future. In addition to schools, the Byden administration has specifically listed pediatrician offices as the main recommended places for this age group to obtain vaccines, alongside pharmacies, pediatric hospitals and community centers. In Southeast Portland, Selwood Medical Clinic will offer a drive-through vaccination option at Oaks Park, with dates and times to be announced. On their website.. Supply is not expected to be an issue. President’s October 20th press release “The administration has procured enough vaccines to support vaccination of 28 million children aged 5 to 11 years, including 330,000 Oregon children of this age group,” he said. increase. However, staffing is possible. “Many offices, including us, are extremely understaffed,” said Dr. Resa Bradeen, Chief Medical Officer at Metropolitan Pediatrics. “In addition, this vaccine for ages 5-11 is a new dose and a new process. This meant that the vaccine was not at hand and staff needed to be trained. [this] New process. “ Bradeen said that the pediatrician, public health, educator, health insurance, and CCO communities all “make vaccines available to everyone in need, especially the most marginalized and disadvantaged communities.” We are working together to do this. “ The approved dose for ages 5 to 11 is 10 micrograms of the vaccine, which is one-third of the vaccine for ages 12 and older and is given at 3-week intervals. Bradine shares her own excitement for this new wave of vaccination and is ready to shoot in her arms. “Our children want to be able to return to normal activities just like we do.” Meanwhile, the Portland Public School Board is considering a delegation to students over the age of 12 that does not apply to this new age group, and is scheduled to vote on November 16. The board has moved the November meeting online due to non-compliance with the audience. Members followed Mask’s obligations and a verbal attack was launched on both board members and students at a meeting on October 26. The meeting started directly and switched to virtual format along the way.

