How long does innate immunity keep you safe from COVID?





NS New research Said from a British scientist COVID-19 antibody due to natural infection You can keep you safe for at least 10 months from the coronavirus. How long does innate immunity last? NS study — Published in medical journals Nature microbiology — We reviewed blood samples from people infected with the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Researchers have found that the antibody can fight off the infection and live for 10 months after the onset of symptoms. British scientists have suggested that a large number of antibodies can be detected months after infection. Here’s how researchers explained it in their research: “The first concern was that the SARS-CoV-2 antibody response might mimic the response of other human-specific coronaviruses. 229E, The antibody reaction is short-lived and reinfection occurs. ” The team wrote in a dissertation.

“However, our data and data from other recent studies show strong neutralizing activity against both pseudoviral particles and infectivity, although neutralizing antibody titers decrease from the initial peak response. virus It can still be detected on most of the convalescent sera up to 10 months on POS. “ Does innate immunity block more COVID-19 infections? There have been many questions about how innate immunity can keep you safe from COVID-19.recently study Originally from the Graduate School of Public Health, he discovered that unvaccinated innate immunized individuals could be infected with COVID-19 once every 16 months. This indicates that the virus may continue to spread among people with innate immunity. “Our results are based on the average time of immune weakness in multiple infected individuals,” said study co-author Haley Hustler. Yale Daily News.. “One of these individuals can have a longer or shorter duration of immunity, depending on their immune status, cross-immunity, age, and several other factors.” Is the COVID-19 vaccine superior to innate immunity? NS Centers for Disease Control and Prevention A new report recently revealed that immunity with the COVID-19 vaccine is more consistent than innate immunity. However, innate immunity can last for at least 6 months after infection. “CDC conclusions: Given what is known and what is not known about immunity, people infected with the virus should still be vaccinated,” he said. The Washington Post.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deseret.com/coronavirus/2021/11/2/22759084/how-long-natural-immunity-keeps-you-safe-from-covid-19

