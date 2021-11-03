Your Covid morning briefing as a primary Covid advisor will stop sage warnings of “concerns” about virus levels

The morning headlines for the coronavirus on Wednesday, November 3rd are: A key Covid advisor has resigned with a final warning about virus levels in the United Kingdom.

One of the government’s key scientific advisers on coronavirus has resigned after warning that the national coronavirus infection rate is “concerned.”

Sir Jeremy Farrer, director of Wellcome Trust, left the Emergency Science Advisory Group (Sage) at the end of October, he confirmed in a statement.

He said Sage often provided scientific advice to the government under “huge pressure.”

His warning comes on Tuesday, November 2nd, when the global death toll from Covid-19 exceeds 5 million.

The latest Public Health Wales (PHW) figures released on Tuesday, November 2nd, span the 24 hours until 9am on November 1st, with a total of 6,177 Covid-related deaths in Wales. It shows that.

In addition, today’s update recorded 2,210 new positive cases, bringing the total number since the pandemic began to 445,163.

In addition, the latest 7-day infection rate across Wales (7 days until October 28) based on every 100,000 cases is now 548.2 .. The positive news is that this is a drop from 558.9 reported on Monday, with interest rates falling for the sixth straight day.

A spokesperson for the Department of Government Sciences said:

“Sage continues to provide the government with independent expert scientific and technical advice.”

But Labor said the move was “a serious blow to reveal the level of concern about the government’s mishandling of pandemics.”

In a statement, Sir Jeremy emphasized that he has resigned to focus on his work at Wellcome Trust’s Health Research Foundation.

However, he states: “The Covid-19 crisis is a long way off, with the global situation facing serious problems.

“Although the high levels of infection seen in the UK are still a concern, I resigned as a sage participant and learned that the minister provided most of the important scientific advice needed during the winter. rice field.

Parliamentarians introduce bill calling for “triple lock” to prevent school closures

According to Tory officials, MPs need to vote in Congress to approve the school’s closure following the “disaster” of the Covid-19 blockade.

Robert Halfon, chairman of the Commons Board of Education, said the closure of the coronavirus during a pandemic “had a blow to student education and well-being.”

Harlow’s MP added that their “apocalyptic” effects threaten the future of millions of students across the country.

Halfon’s bill aims to redefine the school and educational environment as an “essential infrastructure” with power plants, hospitals and food retailers to protect millions of students from future closures. It is said.

NSPCC raises concerns that newborns will not be able to undergo a medical examination during a pandemic

Children’s charity concerns come from data that in 2020-21, one in five babies (20%) in the United Kingdom missed health and development checks between 6 and 8 weeks.

In addition, almost a quarter (24%) missed the one-year check.

This was an increase from the previous year, with 15% of babies missing 6-8 weeks of reviews and 16% of babies missing 12 months of reviews. Charities believe that a shortage of health visitors is partly causing falls.

After announcing the official figures for health visitor service offerings, NSPCC’s Vicky Nevin said: “We know that the first 1,001 days from pregnancy to the age of two are important stages for the development of a healthy child.

“All families in the UK are entitled to at least five health visitor checks, but even before the pandemic, many checks have been overlooked and the workforce of health visitors has increased significantly since 2015. It is decreasing. ”

“Many new parents with mental health problems may find it difficult to seek help. Without consistent home visits across the country, there is a risk of losing important needs.”

Ms. Nevin said public health funding is needed to train and hire 3,000 health visitors over a three-year period.

Unpaid caregivers are being driven into poverty

Studies show that three in ten unpaid caregivers struggle to earn income, but more than half are worried about their finances.

Carers UK warned that providing unpaid care would drive thousands of families into poverty and have a lasting impact on their finances and quality of life.

More than half (52%) of unpaid caregivers surveyed by charities said they were worried or stressed about their finances, 31% struggling to earn income, and 24% monthly. It reports that it is not enough to cover the cost.

Worryingly, more than one-third (36%) of caregivers said their financial situation deteriorated during the coronavirus pandemic.

One respondent told a charity:

Another said, “I have no luxury and can’t afford life insurance, car insurance, or home insurance.

“At the age of 60, I shouldn’t have used a food bank and couldn’t afford to buy petrol, so it should have made me feel inadequate.”

The report states: “Careers of all income groups are worried about the impact of compassion on their finances and the impact of compassion on their savings capacity.

This is because unpaid caregivers spend more time during the pandemic as services are limited and remain diminished.

Helen Walker, CEO of Carers UK, said unpaid caregivers have supported their health and financial systems “at huge expense” for years, and now they have a system of health care and care. He said he “desperately” needed help.





Dutch government continues to increase Covid-19 measures

The Dutch government has reinstated orders to wear face masks in public places such as stores and libraries, requiring extended use of the Covid-19 pass amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Cases of Covid-19 have increased rapidly in the Netherlands for several weeks, and on Tuesday the National Institute of Public Health said there was a 39% increase in confirmed infections and a 31% increase in hospitalizations compared to the previous week. I reported.

The upward trend began shortly after the government closed most of the remaining blockade restrictions in late September.

“It’s no surprise that we’ll get another harsh message tonight,” Dutch interim Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in a national press conference.

“Unfortunately, now that the number of infections and hospitals is increasing rapidly, it’s hard because we have to ask more people.”

Rutte also encouraged people to stay socially distant, work from home for at least half the time, avoid traveling to busy places and avoiding morning and evening rush hours.