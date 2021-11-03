San Francisco health officials assure parents worried that the COVID vaccine is safe for their children





San Francisco, Calif. (KRON) -Tuesday night City Hall gave San Francisco County Health Officer and a local pediatrician the opportunity to answer questions from parents involved. They believe the vaccine is safe and have been well-studied among 2,200 children nationwide, showing a 91% effectiveness rate in preventing children’s illness. Two doses of Pfizer are given at 3-week intervals. Doctors claim that vaccination of this young group is the key to putting an end to this pandemic. US gives final permission to COVID-19 shots for children ages 5-11

Currently, San Francisco Children’s Hospital has less than five children between the ages of 5 and 12. Doctors explained that the majority of children’s cases are mild, but can still spread to others. One of the side effects is that myocarditis is more common. Not so many in teenage boys aged 5-12. They say that the benefits are more important than the risks, as it is a mild inflammation of the heart muscle and surrounding tissues, which is very rare and can occur without a vaccine even when infected with COVID-19. Told. “When my kids were vaccinated, we didn’t know that they were vaccinated when the information about myocarditis came out, so some of you were afraid. I understand that I have concerns, but in the end I also saw children. They are affected by COVID, which is a fairly sick child. Children in San Francisco are few in the community hospital. But we are welcoming children from elsewhere. I did not underestimate that some children behave like my normal, healthy, and severely ill children. I had to have a way to save a heroic life because I was in the hospital and kept them alive and still suffering. So that was all my decision. If they were young, again I’ll do it.” Lee Atkinson-McEvoy, Chairman of UCSF Pediatric Primary Care If they are worried that their child may not respond well to the shot or may react badly to the first shot, such as anaphylaxis, they should consult the child’s pediatrician who knows them best. I told my parents that there was. San Francisco will begin vaccination of children on Saturday at 100 clinics, pharmacies, community health clinics, and neighborhood and school vaccine clinics. The San Francisco Unified School District hosts four clinics: Tuesday from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm at Malcolm X Academy in the Bayview Hunters Point area

Wednesday from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm in Balboa, Excelsior

Saturday from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm at Maccopin in the Richmond district Like adults, children may need proof of vaccination immediately to enter an indoor space in San Francisco. County health officials say it could be mandated, perhaps within eight weeks of the availability of the vaccine.

