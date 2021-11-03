It is now possible to purchase a mandatory vaccine certificate for SA over 100 years ago





Medical certificate of successful vaccination, 1903 Vaccine Ordinance (Image: Auction Giant) Vaccine certificates have existed long before the Covid-19 pandemic.

In response to the South African smallpox pandemic over 100 years ago, children had to be vaccinated within the first six months of life.

When the jab is administered, a “medical certificate of successful vaccination” will be issued.

Four of these certificates, issued as part of the 1903 Free State Vaccine Ordinance, are currently auctioned.

Following the outbreak of smallpox in 1883 Cape Parliament has introduced public health law. The legislature dealt with infectious diseases such as vaccination, quarantine and disinfection. Other parts of South Africa soon followed and introduced their own containment measures.

From the perspective of public health law, vaccination against smallpox was mandatory for everyone. The 1903 Vaccine Ordinance passed in the Free State required children to be vaccinated within the first six months of life. This was the responsibility of the parent or "a person other than the parent who has custody of the child".

Four of these vaccine certificates issued between 1904 and 1907 in Bloemfontein and Dealesville. I found a way to the auction. "I think these certificates were very common at the time, given that all children were required to be vaccinated and their parents had to retain evidence of vaccination." Said Gauteng auction giant Miamari to Business Insider South Africa. "But I don't think many of them still exist today. I've never met them."

And the penalties for refusing vaccination "without a reasonable excuse" were severe. Parents who fail to vaccinate their children or "carelessly lose or destroy any of the required certificates" could be fined £ 5 over R13,000 by today's inflation standards. I have. "… or default of payment for imprisonment without hard work for a period not exceeding 14 days" notes the vaccine certificate currently auctioned.

Many online bids for vaccination certificates end on Wednesday with a booking price of R600.

The auction will take place a month after South Africa announces the Digital Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate developed according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Providing a scannable version of the physical card. The South African government has repeatedly stated that unlike older vaccination drives, no citizen is required to be vaccinated, but certain events and social gatherings have been fully vaccinated against Covid. Only those who can prove that can access it.

