Bay Area Schools and Health Authorities Plan to Deploy COVID Vaccine for Children 5-11 Years Old – CBS San Francisco





San Francisco (KPIX) — Using CDC Final recommendation for children ages 5-11 on Tuesday to use Pfizer COVID vaccineThe Bay Area school district is planning the next immunization phase. “I shot my arm, but it didn’t hurt,” SFUSD director Vincent Matthews told a class at Malcolm X Academy. “I pinched a little, but then it disappeared.” read more: COVID: With the arrival of the Kids Vaccine, you will be required to end your mask obligations at schools from kindergarten to high school School leaders in San Francisco were asked questions from a classroom full of students, as the CDC panel was discussing Pfizer COVID vaccine recommendations for children’s emergency use. “Can I get a COVID even if I get a shot?” Asked one person. It was part of a push to encourage parents to line up their children. The supervisor said the district was waiting with its health care partner. read more: COVID: Spike is unlikely to regain vaccination mask obligations in the case of Bay Area County “As soon as all the approvals have been given and the vaccine arrives, we are ready to start administration,” Matthews said. “We are waiting for them to arrive. We are excited.” Throughout the Bay Area, the school system plans to provide parents with the right information and to work in the field. “Parents and families can go to either a care provider, a vaccination site, or a pharmacy,” said Dr. Sephanit Meklia, Deputy Health Officer in Contra Costa County. “In addition, we have been working on planning school-based vaccine sites in several districts throughout the county.” Contra Costa County sees 30 to 35 schools as vaccination sites. However, as with the initial vaccine deployment, there are uncertainties about supply and demand. Therefore, it is a little difficult to know how long it will take to vaccinate this next population. Other news: ‘Suicidal ideation has disappeared’; groundbreaking UCSF study treats depression with on-demand stimuli “That’s a great question,” said Meklia. “We were asked for it. It is unclear because we are convinced that there are similarities with other populations. Those who are very interested in vaccination, very eager for vaccination Some people will do it. Others will not. “

