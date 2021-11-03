Public Health Sudbury & Districts advises the general public on potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19, especially for those who attended Zig’s Bar (54 Elgin Street) in Greater Sudbury.Due to public health findings and high risk of infection, anyone on the Jiggs Bar dance floor between 1 am and 2:30 am on Sunday, October 24, 2021 Need to quarantine immediately, Until November 3, 2021 if not immune to COVID-19 or not fully immunized. Self-isolation means that you are at home and must be isolated from others in the house.

Actions to be taken against potential exposure:

Individuals witnessing the dates and times listed in the potential exposures above are advised to follow public health guidance.

If you are Not immunized or not fully immunized , Self-quarantine Soon, until November 3, 2021.

If you are Fully immunized You don't have to quarantine yourself, but you need to monitor Symptoms Of COVID-19. If you have any symptoms, immediately quarantine yourself.

You don’t have to quarantine yourself, but you need to monitor Symptoms Of COVID-19. If you have any symptoms, immediately quarantine yourself. Ask for a test Immediately, with or without immune status and symptoms.

Reservations for COVID-19 testing can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Center. The recommended option is Request a reservation online (Health Sciences North, https://secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest) Or call 705.671.7373 during normal business hours.

Public Health Sudbury & District is calling on everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which includes more contagious concerns. No single measure is 100% perfect, but wearing a mask and ensuring that you are fully vaccinated risks developing or experiencing serious COVID-19 symptoms. Can be reduced. By using many layers of protection against COVID-19, you reduce the risk of acquiring or spreading COVID-19. The safest options are to limit close contact with your family and avoid going to work or school when you are sick at home, working from home if possible, and avoiding non-essential travel. That, and remember to practice physical distance, is to wear a mask. wash hands.Continue to screen yourself for symptoms and exercises on every outing COVID safe behavior..

For a list of low-risk COVID-19 exposures in the community, please visit: phsd.ca/COVID-19/data.. For more information or if you have any questions, please visit: phsd.ca/COVID-19 Alternatively, call Public Health Sudbury & Districts (705.522.9200 (toll free 1.866.522.9200)).