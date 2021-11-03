Anne Arundel Co.Develops Vaccine Plans for Children





Anne Arundel County, Maryland, may begin receiving Pfizer vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 as early as Friday.

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Pfizer sign off The COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, could be given to that age group as early as Friday, county officials said. Analandel is home to about 51,000 children of that age group, and county health officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said that about 25% of these children were given the first dose of a two-shot regimen in the county in the first week or so. He said he had enough vaccine to give. .. “As long as we get the supply, we were able to get the first dose to practically every child within at least the next few months, and that’s really the main limitation,” says Kalyanaraman. I did. The mayor, Stuart Pittman, said he understood that his parents were eager to vaccinate their children, but demanded patience. “It’s always frustrating when there aren’t enough to go around and there are a lot of families in a hurry to get this done — and I’m glad they did. This is people. Means that he really wants this and wants to vaccinate his children, “said Pittman. Kalyanaraman said that on the first day, hundreds of reservations would be possible in one place, but vaccine deployments will expand over the course of weeks. From November 8th, the vaccine will be Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, Glen Burnie’s Bay Meadow, Annapolis. For information on how to book a vaccine Posted on the county website The next few days. The county also allows people to make reservations over the phone and provides doses for organizations to distribute to poorly serviced communities. Initially, the vaccine will only be provided by appointment and the child will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. According to Kariana Raman, the Pfizer vaccine for children is exactly the same as that given to older Americans. In addition, there will be 2 shots every 3 weeks. The only difference is that the dose is one-third the size of a normal adult dose. Vaccines for children are provided in their own vials and packages as a safety measure to ensure that the correct dose is administered. “I reviewed the data and it’s impressive and is more than 90% effective in preventing vaccinated and unvaccinated COVID cases,” said Kalyanaraman. He said the safety profile is the same as that seen in those 12 years and older. He also reassured parents that the CDC would continue to collect safety data for vaccinated children and be able to detect any safety issues that arise. Other Coronavirus News Looking for more information? DC, Maryland, and Virginia each release more data each day. Please access this official website. Virginia | Maryland | DC

