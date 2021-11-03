Frequently Asked Questions about Covid-19 Vaccine for Younger Children

Adults have a lot of questions. How much dose do their children get, and how long does it take to start and protect their children? What side effects should they expect? What if my child is about to turn 12? Until then, do I have to wait for a higher dose? And what if the pediatrician’s clinic doesn’t have a vaccine appointment? What other options do you have?

CNN: Which dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has the FDA and CDC approved for children aged 5 to 11 years? Also, how long does it take for a child to be considered fully vaccinated?

Dr. Liana Wen: The allowed dose for this young age group is 10 micrograms. This is one-third of the dose given to adults and children over the age of 12 (30 micrograms). Similar to how it is given to the elderly, the vaccine is given twice at least every 21 days. The child is considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after the second vaccination.

CNN: What side effects should children expect?

Wen: In clinical trials of more than 3,000 vaccinated children aged 5 to 11 years, side effects were similar to those seen in adults. The most common side effects are pain at the injection site, malaise, and headache. Some children may experience fever and chills. All of these side effects subside within a few days. In fact, these risks and side effects were lower in younger children than in adults - probably because of the low dose.

In clinical trials, there were very rare cases of myocarditis or myocardial inflammation, which are predominantly found in older children and adolescents. This condition may still be a risk in theory, but it is expected to be very rare. The likelihood of myocarditis due to Covid-19 is expected to be higher than the likelihood of myocarditis due to the vaccine.

Some parents may be worried about long-term side effects. There is no scientific reason to believe this will happen. Other immunization side effects occur within the first few weeks after the shot, not months later.

CNN: Do parents and families need to plan children who can’t go to school to recover from potential side effects after vaccination?

Wen: it’s up to you. Many children have minimal side effects and have no problems going to school the next day. On the other hand, if you’re worried about childcare and your child may be absent from work because they can’t go to school, it makes sense to schedule shots on Fridays or weekends.

CNN: Can my child get the Covid-19 vaccine at the same time as other vaccines like the flu vaccine?

Wen: Yes. When given at the same time, the vaccine is given at two different injection sites, for example, the other arm or leg.

CNN: What if my child has a history of food or drug allergies? Do they need to skip this vaccine?

Wen: No. The only reason not to get this vaccine is if your child has a severe allergic reaction to one of its ingredients. Please note that the Covid-19 vaccine does not contain egg products like other vaccines. If your child has had food allergies in the past or has responded to another vaccine, that is not a reason to refrain from the Covid-19 vaccine.

If you are particularly worried, tell your pediatrician or pharmacist. These medical professionals can observe the child for a long time in the office or pharmacy after vaccination to ensure that there is no allergic reaction.

CNN: Should children who have previously been infected with Covid-19 still be vaccinated?

Wen: The CDC recommends that individuals previously diagnosed with Covid-19 are still vaccinated. Vaccines provide additional, longer-lasting protection than recovery from illness.

Some experts believe that people with Covid-19 only need one shot of the vaccine. However, this is not a CDC recommendation. This is to get the vaccine twice, regardless of the previous infection.

CNN: How about a healthy child? Should they still be vaccinated?

Wen: Yes. About one-third of children hospitalized for Covid-19 are children without underlying health. Healthy children can be very ill with the coronavirus and also benefit from the vaccine.

CNN: What if the pediatrician’s office says their appointment is already booked?

Wen: I know that many parents are very eager to vaccinate their children-if my child is old enough, I will! I would first like to ask the pediatrician’s office when their next appointment will be. Do you wait a few days or a few weeks? I’ll wait for a few days, but for a few weeks I’ll have them on my waiting list and call to find another option.

Call all local pharmacies, both chain and independent pharmacies. Be sure to specify the exact age of your child, as some places may not give the infant a shot. If you still don’t know, please call back the next day. Many things are changing very rapidly. Your local health department may have information about vaccine clinics. Also ask school managers and other family members for recommendations.

CNN: This question is often asked. Should an 11-year-old family wait until their child is 12 years old to take a high dose or take a low dose now?

Wen: This was an extensive conversation topic at the CDC meeting on Tuesday. The CDC recommends that children take the appropriate dose for their age at the time of inoculation. If the child is just about to be 12 years old, you can get a dose of 10 micrograms on the first dose and a dose of 30 micrograms on the second dose.

It is important to note that vaccines are not weight based. A dose of 10 micrograms for the younger age group was found to be optimal for both efficacy and lower side effects. In the elderly group, a dose of 30 micrograms was studied. There is probably no big difference for a person 11 or 12 years old to get 10 micrograms and 30 micrograms.

CNN: Is there any reason to wait for the Moderna vaccine or Johnson & Johnson in this age group?

Wen: No. These other vaccines are not licensed for emergency use in this young age group, and in fact no data have been submitted for review by federal health authorities. It may take several months for the FDA and CDC to review these applications. It is highly recommended that children be vaccinated with what is currently available, a safe and highly effective vaccine from Pfizer BioNTech.

CNN: Parents Should Do you take additional precautions, even if you have children under the age of five, even after your older siblings have been vaccinated?

Wen: Yes, there are still children at home who are too young to be vaccinated. That said, the family can determine that once the older child is vaccinated, he or she can resume some previously pending activities. For example, oversleeping with another fully vaccinated person is now much less risky, as is sports and extracurricular lessons with other vaccinated children.

CNN: What do you say to people who don’t believe Covid-19 is a real threat to their children?

Wen: I would like to introduce the data to them. According to data presented at the CDC conference, there were more than 1.9 million Covid-19 cases in this young age group. Over 8,300 children were hospitalized. There are more than 2,300 cases of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome or MIS-C, which can cause severe organ damage with long-term consequences. Covid-19 is currently one of the top 10 leading causes of death in this age group.

Currently, there are vaccines that are more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 in infants. We all want to do our best for our children. We hope that parents and families will use this free and safe vaccine to protect their children and give adults the coveted peace of mind.