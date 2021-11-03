High blood pressure: When do I need to stop training because of high blood pressure?





Patients with hypertension should opt out of sprinting and heavy weightlifting. These trainings are for the utmost effort in short activities. | Photo provider: Pexels & nbsp Main highlights High blood pressure or high blood pressure is a condition in which the pressure of blood flow to blood vessels or arteries is very high. Ideally, experts recommend that hypertensive patients exercise more to increase their heart rate, keep their blood vessels healthy, and lower their blood pressure. If your blood pressure exceeds 180/100 mmHg, check with your healthcare professional before proceeding. New Delhi: High blood pressure or high blood pressure is a condition in which the pressure of blood flow to blood vessels or arteries is very high. High blood pressure, often referred to as the silent killer, is not accompanied by significant symptoms and, if not treated in a timely manner, can cause a heart attack or stroke over time. Experts have long emphasized the importance of following a healthy diet and regular training routines for maximum benefit, but it is important to know when you need to stop. Can exercise be fatal to hypertensive patients? Exercise combined with a balanced diet is an important weapon for high blood pressure. However, strenuous exercise can be dangerous for patients with severe hypertension. On the one hand, medium intensity training five times a week is essential for everyone, especially for the elderly. It maintains a healthy weight, improves cardiovascular health, delays cognitive decline, and may even help manage diabetes. Ideally, experts recommend that hypertensive patients exercise more to increase their heart rate, keep their blood vessels healthy, and lower their blood pressure. However, if your blood pressure is too high and you are not accustomed to exercising, experts recommend taking antihypertensive medication before exercising. This is recommended as exercise temporarily raises blood pressure. At first, this can be uncomfortable. If your blood pressure is already too high, you may be at even higher risk. If your blood pressure exceeds 180/100 mmHg, check with your healthcare professional before proceeding. What is the ideal form of training for hypertensive patients? According to British blood pressure, aerobic exercise is ideal for hypertensive patients. This form of training focuses on cardiovascular health, increases heart rate over a period of time, and makes you feel short of breath. The best aerobic exercises for hypertensive patients are: swimming running Dancing jogging walking It starts gradually and increases in intensity over time as stamina increases. Patients with hypertension should opt out of sprinting and heavy weightlifting. These trainings are for the utmost effort in short activities. Activities such as parachuting and scuba diving are also not recommended. If you smoke or are obese with a family history of heart disease, you are considered part of a high-risk group of high blood pressure. The United Kingdom National Health Service recommends that everyone over the age of 40 check their blood pressure levels every five years. High-risk patient groups also need to be tested in a timely manner to avoid the long-term risk of chronic heart disease. Disclaimer: The tips and suggestions contained in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or dietitian before starting a fitness program or making dietary changes.

