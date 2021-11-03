Covid Vaccines for Children: Why are these families jumping at the chance to vaccinate their children?

“I showed him a picture, and he read the box, and I think his eyes turned straight to the age of 5-11 (label),” his mother Brandy Wittenbergn said. Told.

“He said,’Wait-wait, is it for us?’ We said,’Yes, that’s right.’ And he’s like, “That is, are we going to be shot soon?” I said, “Yes, you will.” That’s why he’s so excited. “

For Nate and his 11-year-old brother, the vaccine means oversleeping and a long delayed vacation to Disneyland.

For South Carolina families, this shot means that a 10-year-old cancer survivor can only return to school after 17 months at home.

And for California families, children’s vaccines are important to prevent new variants and help everyone end this pandemic.

Indiana parents want to protect vulnerable patients

Brandy Wittenborn initially didn’t think he needed to vaccinate his three sons. Derek, now 11 years old. Nate, now 8; and Will, now 4.

“When they were developing this vaccine, I honestly don’t need to be vaccinated if children under the age of 10 weren’t significantly affected and weren’t part of the spread. I was thinking. A virus. ” A dental hygienist in Carmel, Indiana said.

“But we developed a vaccine for adults and hesitated a lot, so I came up with it. If you want to reach some kind of herd immunity, you need to involve a crowd under the age of 10. Would … and that was before we started seeing some of these variants that had a little more impact on children, “said Wittenborn.

“Therefore, when they started researching vaccines in a crowd of 12 or more, mRNA science seems to be very safe when compared to some of the other vaccines we have developed in history. It will benefit a crowd younger than adults. “

Wittenborn digs deeper into the study and pays close attention to why US Food and Drug Administration advisers recommended vaccines for ages 5-11.

“I heard the entire FDA advisory board last week,” she said. “I myself am a dental hygienist. My husband is a nephrologist and a nephrologist. There are a handful of doctor friends in the area we heard … over and over again. Also looking at it, for a trusted pediatrician, I think this is what they are doing for their children, so this is what they should do for our children. “

She said it was especially important to vaccinate her son, whose parents are old enough for the vulnerable people they work with.

“I work in a pediatric dentist’s office. I have a lot of children with an underlying disorder. I have a lot of special needs patients who can’t wear masks. My husband, a nephrologist, has a patient with kidney disease. He needs dialysis, and these patients he sees are not healthy and have some underlying condition, “said Whittenborn.

“So we had to live together for almost two years. There was a mild breakthrough case where we were unaware that we were ill and he sent it to a dialysis center, hospital, or ICU. Do you want to bring it in? “

“For us, the benefit of vaccination of these boys is that we can reduce the risk of carrying the infection to someone who has a more serious illness than one of us.”

She became a family pediatrician Myocarditis, occasional myocardial inflammation Young men after the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

She rarely develops post-vaccination myocarditis, and those who develop it often have mild, treatable cases, unlike those who develop severe myocarditis due to Covid-19. I learned that.

“I talked to our pediatrician … If an incident of myocarditis occurs after a viral infection, they are fatal and can lead to hospitalization and a more serious illness.” Wittenborn said. Consistent with what other pediatricians have said ..

She said her 8-year-old and 11-year-old sons were excited to be vaccinated.

“For them, that means they may no longer need to wear masks indoors. Neither boy has overslept with friends. This makes oversleeping easier. Boys make them I know my grandparents will be a little safer to be around them more often, or they may be able to spend more time with their grandparents. “

And soon, the family will finally go to Disneyland.

“A vacation at Disneyland was booked in April 2020, but had to be canceled due to a pandemic,” said Wittenborn. “They are definitely excited.”

Young cancer survivors want to go back to school

Jodie Srutek’s 10-year-old daughter was out of the classroom for a year and a half.

She is a survivor of cancer and is at high risk for severe Covid-19 if infected, Srutek said. However, her school does not require masks and the risk of going to school without vaccination is too high, said her mother in Bluffton, South Carolina.

“We will get the vaccine as soon as it is available,” Srutek said, just before his daughter was eligible on Tuesday. “Even if that means we have to drive two hours apart to get it … if we have to, we’ll do it.”

But she has already discovered access issues. Her pediatrician’s office said she didn’t have a freezer cold enough to store the Pfizer vaccine. Must be kept cooler than the Moderna vaccine According to Srutek, it is used for adults in the area.

She learned that a local supermarket is planning to get the Covid-19 vaccine for children. But crowded stores are dangerous for Srutek’s 10-year-old kid who didn’t want to be named after this story.

The girl’s kidney cancer is in remission, but “she still has health effects from treatment,” Srutek said.

Some parents have expressed concern about possible long-term side effects after vaccination, but “we are definitely more concerned about the long-term effects of Covid,” Srutek said. Stated.

“I don’t know of a vaccine that works for most people in the long run. If there are side effects, it’s usually pretty quick,” Srutek responded. What the doctor said about the unlikely Of the side effects of long-term vaccines.

For her daughter, the vaccine is a “return ticket” and includes a birthday party and the first return to face-to-face learning since March 2020.

“I want to get a lot so I can go to school and meet my friends!” Said the 10-year-old.

“I can go to the park even if there are a lot of other people, and I will be able to go to Disney World and Universal,” he said.

Scientists and mothers say vaccination of children can prevent new variants

Alicia Zhou didn’t just read the report on the Covid-19 vaccine. She insisted on reviewing all primary data before vaccination of her 6-year-old son, Davi.

“I didn’t just believe someone’s words,” said Zhou, chief science officer at. colour , A company specializing in public health infrastructure.

“I looked at the evidence in clinical trials and evaluated it, and to be honest, it’s some of the most impressive data I’ve seen regarding vaccination,” said a molecular biologist. ..

“Whether you’re just reading from a press release or a news article, you may feel exaggerated or rosy truth. My own data, It’s very, very compelling. “

So, as a scientist and as a mother, “it feels like it’s easy to get my child vaccinated.”

The odds of a serious Covid-19 among children may seem low, but Zhou said she didn’t want to seize the opportunity.

“If I give you 1,000 M & M bags and say that only one of them kills you, do you feed your child?”

But Davi’s vaccine doesn’t just benefit himself, his mom said.

“When we think: why is the pandemic dragging? Where are these new variants coming from? And what causes it to bring us an extension of this pandemic?” The reality is that viruses evolve, change, and adapt, “said Zhou.

“And as long as the pool of vulnerable individuals who are not vaccinated continues, there will be more opportunities for the virus to replicate, evolve and change. Therefore, the best protection against newer variants under development is It can be even more advantageous than, even in Delta, to increase the amount of vaccination within a population or immunity within a population by obtaining or being vaccinated with Covid-19. “