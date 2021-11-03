Health
Covid Vaccines for Children: Why are these families jumping at the chance to vaccinate their children?
“I showed him a picture, and he read the box, and I think his eyes turned straight to the age of 5-11 (label),” his mother Brandy Wittenbergn said. Told.
“He said,’Wait-wait, is it for us?’ We said,’Yes, that’s right.’ And he’s like, “That is, are we going to be shot soon?” I said, “Yes, you will.” That’s why he’s so excited. “
For Nate and his 11-year-old brother, the vaccine means oversleeping and a long delayed vacation to Disneyland.
For South Carolina families, this shot means that a 10-year-old cancer survivor can only return to school after 17 months at home.
And for California families, children’s vaccines are important to prevent new variants and help everyone end this pandemic.
Indiana parents want to protect vulnerable patients
Brandy Wittenborn initially didn’t think he needed to vaccinate his three sons. Derek, now 11 years old. Nate, now 8; and Will, now 4.
“When they were developing this vaccine, I honestly don’t need to be vaccinated if children under the age of 10 weren’t significantly affected and weren’t part of the spread. I was thinking. A virus. ” A dental hygienist in Carmel, Indiana said.
“But we developed a vaccine for adults and hesitated a lot, so I came up with it. If you want to reach some kind of herd immunity, you need to involve a crowd under the age of 10. Would … and that was before we started seeing some of these variants that had a little more impact on children, “said Wittenborn.
“Therefore, when they started researching vaccines in a crowd of 12 or more, mRNA science seems to be very safe when compared to some of the other vaccines we have developed in history. It will benefit a crowd younger than adults. “
Wittenborn digs deeper into the study and pays close attention to why US Food and Drug Administration advisers recommended vaccines for ages 5-11.
“I heard the entire FDA advisory board last week,” she said. “I myself am a dental hygienist. My husband is a nephrologist and a nephrologist. There are a handful of doctor friends in the area we heard … over and over again. Also looking at it, for a trusted pediatrician, I think this is what they are doing for their children, so this is what they should do for our children. “
She said it was especially important to vaccinate her son, whose parents are old enough for the vulnerable people they work with.
“I work in a pediatric dentist’s office. I have a lot of children with an underlying disorder. I have a lot of special needs patients who can’t wear masks. My husband, a nephrologist, has a patient with kidney disease. He needs dialysis, and these patients he sees are not healthy and have some underlying condition, “said Whittenborn.
“So we had to live together for almost two years. There was a mild breakthrough case where we were unaware that we were ill and he sent it to a dialysis center, hospital, or ICU. Do you want to bring it in? “
“For us, the benefit of vaccination of these boys is that we can reduce the risk of carrying the infection to someone who has a more serious illness than one of us.”
She rarely develops post-vaccination myocarditis, and those who develop it often have mild, treatable cases, unlike those who develop severe myocarditis due to Covid-19. I learned that.
She said her 8-year-old and 11-year-old sons were excited to be vaccinated.
“For them, that means they may no longer need to wear masks indoors. Neither boy has overslept with friends. This makes oversleeping easier. Boys make them I know my grandparents will be a little safer to be around them more often, or they may be able to spend more time with their grandparents. “
And soon, the family will finally go to Disneyland.
“A vacation at Disneyland was booked in April 2020, but had to be canceled due to a pandemic,” said Wittenborn. “They are definitely excited.”
Young cancer survivors want to go back to school
Jodie Srutek’s 10-year-old daughter was out of the classroom for a year and a half.
She is a survivor of cancer and is at high risk for severe Covid-19 if infected, Srutek said. However, her school does not require masks and the risk of going to school without vaccination is too high, said her mother in Bluffton, South Carolina.
“We will get the vaccine as soon as it is available,” Srutek said, just before his daughter was eligible on Tuesday. “Even if that means we have to drive two hours apart to get it … if we have to, we’ll do it.”
She learned that a local supermarket is planning to get the Covid-19 vaccine for children. But crowded stores are dangerous for Srutek’s 10-year-old kid who didn’t want to be named after this story.
The girl’s kidney cancer is in remission, but “she still has health effects from treatment,” Srutek said.
Some parents have expressed concern about possible long-term side effects after vaccination, but “we are definitely more concerned about the long-term effects of Covid,” Srutek said. Stated.
For her daughter, the vaccine is a “return ticket” and includes a birthday party and the first return to face-to-face learning since March 2020.
“I want to get a lot so I can go to school and meet my friends!” Said the 10-year-old.
“I can go to the park even if there are a lot of other people, and I will be able to go to Disney World and Universal,” he said.
Scientists and mothers say vaccination of children can prevent new variants
Alicia Zhou didn’t just read the report on the Covid-19 vaccine. She insisted on reviewing all primary data before vaccination of her 6-year-old son, Davi.
“I looked at the evidence in clinical trials and evaluated it, and to be honest, it’s some of the most impressive data I’ve seen regarding vaccination,” said a molecular biologist. ..
“Whether you’re just reading from a press release or a news article, you may feel exaggerated or rosy truth. My own data, It’s very, very compelling. “
So, as a scientist and as a mother, “it feels like it’s easy to get my child vaccinated.”
The odds of a serious Covid-19 among children may seem low, but Zhou said she didn’t want to seize the opportunity.
“If I give you 1,000 M & M bags and say that only one of them kills you, do you feed your child?”
But Davi’s vaccine doesn’t just benefit himself, his mom said.
“When we think: why is the pandemic dragging? Where are these new variants coming from? And what causes it to bring us an extension of this pandemic?” The reality is that viruses evolve, change, and adapt, “said Zhou.
“And as long as the pool of vulnerable individuals who are not vaccinated continues, there will be more opportunities for the virus to replicate, evolve and change. Therefore, the best protection against newer variants under development is It can be even more advantageous than, even in Delta, to increase the amount of vaccination within a population or immunity within a population by obtaining or being vaccinated with Covid-19. “
Justin Lear of CNN contributed to this report.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/03/health/families-covid-vaccine-kids/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]