



A new breakthrough blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer with a simple blood sample will soon be widely available, changing the way cancer is detected and diagnosed, with the potential to save lives in the meantime. Developed by California-based biotechnology company GRAIL, the Galleri blood test is expected to detect 50 types of cancer using two tubes of patient blood. Once the blood is sent to the laboratory, the patient can receive the results within 10 days. The test will be available in multiple locations across the United States by the end of the year. In the UK, the largest trial of the test started in September and is still attended by 140,000 people. A simple blood test looks for the earliest signs of cancer, especially those that are difficult to detect early, such as lung, pancreatic, and stomach cancers. The test detects subtle changes caused by cancer by detecting chemical changes in the genetic code fragments that leak from the tumor into the bloodstream when there are no obvious symptoms. This signal does not mean that the patient is definitely cancerous, but that he or she may have cancer. A follow-up test is required to confirm. “Today, many cancers are detected too late and the results are worse,” said Dr. Minetta Liu, an oncologist at the Mayo Clinic. “The ability to detect cancer early is important for successful treatment,” she told the clinic’s news network. Cancer is the leading cause of death worldwide. Currently recommended cancer screenings, at least in the United States, check only five types of cancer and can only screen one at a time. The Mayo Clinic, which was tested in the United States, is effective in demonstrating its ability to detect more than 50 types of cancer, of which more than 45 have false positive rates and recommended screening tests for early detection. No, he said. Less than 1%. “(It) is a breakthrough and can bring significant human and financial benefits,” said Dr. Josh Obman, GRAIL’s Chief Medical Officer and Governor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. As the Daily Mail quoted, GRAIL’s senior medical science liaison, Dr. Julia Fagin, told CBS-owned and operated WCCO that “early detection of cancer can dramatically improve patient outcomes.” rice field. Dr. Greg Protonikov, director of medical care based in Minneapolis, told WCCO that the test far exceeded the capabilities of the medical community today. “This is a game changer,” he said. “If we can catch things faster, we have a chance to make a big difference.”

Daily Sabah Newsletter Keep up to date with what’s happening in Turkey, the region and the world.

sign up You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and is subject to Google’s privacy policy and terms of use.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/life/science/holy-grail-revolutionary-blood-test-can-detect-50-cancer-types The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos