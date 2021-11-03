Half the risk of humankind.How dengue spreads and why patients need to be protected from mosquito bites

As cases of dengue fever increased before winter began, the center sent experts to nine states to step up efforts to contain mosquito-borne diseases. With the fight against Covid-19 still ongoing, the proliferation of cases of dengue fever sharing some symptoms with Covid-19 will put an additional burden on the medical system. The majority of dengue patients have only mild symptoms, but the disease can cause serious illness and can be fatal. However, effective vector control measures can provide adequate protection against disease. That’s all you need to know.

Where are the cases of dengue fever spreading?

The Union Ministry of Health has sent a central team to nine states and the Union Territory (UT) to help manage the outbreak of dengue cases. In these states and UTs (Hariyana, Punjab, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Jammu, Kashmir), cases of dengue fever have been reported to increase significantly.

For example, Delhi reported about 1,200 dengue fever in October this year. This represents most of the more than 1,500 cases that the capital has counted so far this year. This is reportedly the highest number of the month in the last four years.

According to the data available at National Vector Borne Disease Control Program (NVBDCP) By September of this year, more than 60,000 cases of dengue had been reported by the state and UT, killing 30 people. In 2020, the country suffered more than 44,000 dengue fever and killed 56 people from the disease.

What Causes Dengue Fever?

according to who (WHO), cases of dengue have “dramatically increased” in recent decades, and “about half of the world’s population is now at risk.” An estimated 100-400 million infections occur each year due to mosquito-borne viral infections. The disease is prevalent mainly in urban and suburban areas with tropical and subtropical climates.

India National Center for Disease Control and Prevention According to the NCDC, dengue outbreaks are “most likely to occur during the post-monsoon period, when mosquitoes are most prolific.”

The dengue virus is predominantly spread by female Aedes aegypti species. Aedes aegypti is also a vector of Chikungunya fever, yellow fever and Zika virus. According to WHO, the risk factors for the disease are “rainfall, temperature, relative humidity, and unplanned rapid urbanization.” According to the United Nations Health Agency, the disease is currently identified as endemic in more than 100 countries in Africa, the Americas, Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific, with Asia accounting for about 70% of the world’s disease burden. increase.

The dengue virus (DENV) that causes this disease has four different but closely related variants known as DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4. Recovery from infection with one of the serotypes is “believed to provide lifelong immunity to that serotype,” but patients are still susceptible to the remaining three variants, so individuals suffer from dengue four times. Can be infected. Subsequent infections with other serotypes increase the risk of developing severe dengue. “

What are the symptoms?

According to NCDC, dengue affects infants, toddlers and adults, but rarely leads to death.Infants and toddlers can develop fever with a rash, while older children and adults have mild fever or

“Classic illness with sudden high fever, severe headache, severe muscle and joint pain, rash and other hemorrhagic symptoms and leukopenia”, and finally a decrease in white blood cell count, risk of infecting the patient ..

According to NCDC, the incubation period for dengue fever is usually 5-6 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito, but can vary from 3-10 days. WHO adds that symptoms of dengue can range from asymptomatic illnesses that “do not even know they are infected” to severe symptoms such as the flu. Complications associated with severe bleeding, organ dysfunction, and / or plasma leakage. “

The United Ministry of Health states that only 10% of dengue cases are complex and mortality rates rarely exceed 1%. The WHO points out that severe dengue, or dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF), “is at high risk of death if not properly managed.” Severe dengue is “a major cause of hospitalization and death in children and adults” in most Asian and Latin American countries.

How is it spreading?

NCDC states that mosquitoes “generally acquire the virus while eating the blood of infected people” and that infected mosquitoes can spread the virus to people for the rest of their lives after an incubation period of 8-10 days. .. Is the main host of the virus, but mosquitoes are known to pick up the infection in some parts of the world.

As highlighted in the public awareness campaign on dengue prevention, dengue mosquitoes can breed in water stagnation areas, and a community-based approach to prevent unnecessary water accumulation and cleanliness is dengue fever. It is very helpful in preventing the occurrence of.

WHO says patients who test positive for dengue should “avoid being bitten by mosquitoes in the first week of illness” because the virus may be circulating in the blood during this time. I add. In turn, it infects others. “

How about diagnosis and treatment?

WHO states that there is no specific cure for dengue fever and that symptoms can be addressed by using antipyretics and painkillers to relieve muscle and pain. “The best option to treat these symptoms is acetaminophen or paracetamol,” he added, adding that non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen and aspirin should be avoided.

NCDC helps prevent dehydration due to excessive sweating, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea, so that symptomatic cases may be rested and free fluid intake (eg juice, rice water, kanji, fruit juice, normal water, or It states that it needs to be managed with ORS solution).

The US CDC states that Dengvaxia, a vaccine to prevent dengue fever, has been approved and is available to people aged 9 to 45 years in some countries, but the WHO said, “Previously the dengue virus. It is recommended to be administered to people who have been confirmed to be infected. In 2017, the manufacturer of the Sanofi Pasteur vaccine said, “People who have been vaccinated and have never been infected with the dengue virus are at risk of developing severe dengue if they become infected with dengue after vaccination. There is a possibility. ”

