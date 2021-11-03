Urinalysis for Prostate Cancer Identify Patients with Good Prognosis-ScienceDaily

Researchers at the University of East Anglia show that urinalysis of prostate cancer can identify “medium-risk” men who can safely avoid immediate treatment and instead benefit from “active surveillance.” I did.

A new pilot study published today reveals how urinary biomarkers can indicate the amount of significant cancer of the prostate and more reliably emphasizes that men need treatment.

Previously, the team’s Prostate Urinary Risk (PUR) test was able to identify men with high-risk and low-risk cancer.

However, some tweaks have made it possible to help medium-risk men whose treatment options were less clear.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the United Kingdom. It usually progresses slowly and most cancers do not require treatment during a man’s life.

The most commonly used tests for prostate cancer include blood tests, a physical examination known as a rectal exam (DRE), an MRI scan, and an invasive biopsy.

However, doctors have a hard time predicting which tumors will progress in a more aggressive way, making it difficult for many men to decide on treatment.

Dr. Jeremy Clark, Principal Investigator at UEA’s Norwich Medical College, said:

“Therefore, if this can be done without a particularly invasive biopsy, then prostate cancer patients to properly treat men with progressive disease while minimizing overdiagnosis and overtreatment. There is an urgent need to improve the diagnosis and prediction of outcomes.

“Here at UEA, we have developed a urine test for prostate cancer, which is called the prostate urine risk test (PUR for short).

“The” risk “here refers to the aggression of the cancer and its potential to spread to other organs, ultimately killing the patient. However, prostate cancer is very complex and the risk levels vary widely from man to man.

“Previously, PUR has shown that it can identify high-risk cancers that require immediate treatment and men with low-risk cancers that progress very slowly and generally do not require treatment.

“But there is a third category of” medium-risk “men who fall between these two extremes. About half of men diagnosed with prostate cancer fall into this group, and their treatment routes have been less clear.

“Disease progression in medium-risk men is known to be associated with an increased amount of Gleason pattern 4 cancer in the prostate. Our study found that the PUR test did not require a biopsy for Gleason. It shows that the amount of pattern 4 can be evaluated.

“Therefore, PUR can not only measure the presence of advanced cancer, but also the increase in the amount of advanced cancer in the prostate.

“This means that we can show which men at medium risk need treatment and may instead be conservatively managed by surveillance.

“PUR also helps monitor illnesses in men who do not currently need treatment, indicating the emergence and spread of aggressive illnesses,” he added.

The results of this pilot study were further investigated in a much larger male cohort using samples collected in a prostate screening box that patients receive by mail for analysis at UEA and return samples directly by mail. increase.

Professor Daniel Brewer of Norwich Medical College and a visiting worker at the Earlham Institute, also at UEA, said: “Also UEA Professor Dan Brewer of Norwich Medical College and a visiting worker at the Earlham Institute said: Should men be under active surveillance or radical treatment? A distinguishable biomarker test for prostate cancer named PUR.

“This study looks more closely at the biological changes that PUR is detecting. This is an exciting finding that helps explain why PUR works so well.

“This test is currently being validated in a large multi-site study supported by Prostate Cancer UK and Movember,” he added.

Dr. Sarah Hsiao, Director of Biomedical Research and Impact at Movember, said: Risk of disease progression in men with prostate cancer.

“For men whose prostate tumors contain different levels of Gleason pattern 4, a prostate biopsy is done to determine if the man should be treated aggressively or managed by active surveillance. This is important because it is necessary.

“We look forward to seeing further validation of this study in a larger study cohort. If successful, this non-invasive PUR test will perform an invasive prostate biopsy associated with discomfort and risk of infection. It may be possible to support the decision-making process without needing it. “

The study was led by UEA in collaboration with researchers in the Department of Urology and Cytology at Norfolk and Norwitch University Hospital, Hull University Teaching Hospital NHS Trust, Cancer Institute, Royal Marsden, and Earlham Institute. bottom.

It was funded by Movember, Prostate Cancer UK, Masonic Charitable Foundation, Bob Champion Cancer Trust, Big C, King family, Andy Ripley Memorial Fund, Hargrave Foundation, Provincial Grand Lodge of Norfolk, and Tesco Centenary Grant.