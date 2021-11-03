Maine reports 660 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths





Maine reported 660 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, killing an additional 14 people as federal regulators finalized approval of the vaccine between the ages of 5 and 11. Shots can be done immediately Given to elementary school students, Maine is already We have received about 33,900 shipments from the federal government. This is enough for just over one-third of the dose needed to cover 96,000 children aged 5 to 11 years in Maine. More shipments are expected in the coming weeks. Some healthcare providers have already scheduled infant appointments. Providers that will soon accept or already schedule bookings include Walgreens, CVS, InterMed, Northern Light Health, and Maine Health. Pediatricians are also ready to vaccinate patients in the clinic within a few days. Intermed hosted a clinic for patients in South Portland on Saturday, and almost all of the 400 appointments were quickly filled, said Intermed spokesman John Lamb. “My parents are eagerly waiting for a vaccine for this age group and the response is very strong,” Lamb said. MaineHealth offers several appointments at the pediatrician’s clinic, but MaineHealth spokesman John Porter advised parents to look for a school-based clinic. “Our mass vaccination strategy is our school-based clinic,” Porter said. Clinics are already planned at Brunswick, Biddeford, Freeport and dozens of other schools, with more schools coming soon. The prescription for children is one-third the dose for adults. Jeanne Lambreux, the main health person, said: And the Human Services Commissioner, in a statement. The main CDC director, Dr. Nirav Shah, said in a statement that the COVID-19 vaccine, ages 5-11, was “the result of a thorough scientific review.” “This vaccine is safe and free and protects the health and lives of children in Maine. Parents should consult their child’s pediatrician for more information and check appointments at a local pharmacy. , We encourage you to contact the school community about the benefits of vaccination. “ Shah and Lambrew will be briefing the media today at 2:00 pm. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Maine has recorded 105,781 cases of COVID-19, killing 1,193 people. The 7-day average for new cases daily on Wednesday was 473.9, 462 a week ago and 607.3 a month ago. Public health experts estimate that the overall immunization rate in Maine could increase by 2.5 to 7.5 percent with the addition of the 5-11 year old group. Children are less likely to get a serious illness from COVID-19 than adults, but some children are still carriers of the illness. The state reports that 947,587 Maine people, or 70.5% of Maine’s 1.3 million population, are fully vaccinated. Hospitalizations on Wednesday remained high, with 212 people in Maine hospitalized for COVID-19, 76 for critical care and 37 for mechanical ventilation. This story will be updated. ” Previous Biddeford elects Casabant as Mayor 6 at a critical time of revitalization Next ”

