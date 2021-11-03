Gloucestershire hospitals are limiting visits as Covid cases increase





As the number of Covid cases increased, two hospitals reintroduced visit restrictions. Gloucestershire Royal and Cheltenham General Hospital have reinstated their first two weeks of action. This means that only one family member, friend, or other supporter can visit the patient daily for two hours from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. Visitors need to coordinate their time with the ward to ensure that there are only two visitors per bay at a time. People are also required to visit only if they have been double vaccinated and have undergone immunochromatography. Visits in special circumstances, such as seeing critically ill patients or patients in need of additional support, may be addressed after discussions with the chief nurse in each ward. Measures exclude child visits-2 people can visit the child’s ward and neonatal intensive care unit, but only to parents, caregivers or guardians. The visiting siblings can discuss with their nurse. Birth visits have also remained unchanged, allowing birth supporters to attend all prenatal appointments and may be attended by additional supporters during delivery. “We recognize that visits are an important part of recovery, and we aim to lift these restrictions as soon as possible,” said Craig Bradley Hospital’s Deputy Chief Nurse, Infection Prevention and Management Officer. Will be carefully monitored and reviewed. “ All visitors are required to wear a surgical mask, 2 meters away from others, and wash their hands before entering and leaving the building. Hand sanitizers can also be used outside each ward. “Also, please visit only if you are fully vaccinated and take an immunochromatography test before your visit.“Thank you for your patience and helping us protect our patients, our staff and other visitors,” Bradley added. West Country Today’s Top Story

