Fiji Times »Access to Diabetes Care – When Not Now?

Early detection and treatment of diabetes can reduce the risk of developing diabetic complications.
Each year, the World Diabetes Day campaign focuses on a dedicated theme that lasts for over a year.
The theme of World Diabetes Day 2021-23, celebrated on November 14th, is access to diabetes care – when, if not now? This event amplifies the message about the importance of increasing access to diabetes treatment to improve diabetes management, prevent complications and improve the quality of life of diabetics around the world, including Fiji. Helps to do.
This week we will raise awareness about diabetes and how to minimize the risk of developing complications by adopting a healthy lifestyle.
The Adventist Development and Relief Agency Fiji is a community focused on helping improve the well-being of the community as part of the Live More Abundantly Program, now known as the Circular Economy Project for a Healthy Lifestyle in Fiji. Efforts are underway.
Promote a healthy environment and lifestyle to address the risk of non-communicable diseases and other health threats.
What is diabetes?
Diabetes is a disease in which the body cannot properly control blood sugar levels because the body does not produce enough (or at all) insulin, or because the cells are resistant to insulin. Insulin is made in the pancreas, which is important because it helps your body process sugar.
- Diabetes can be life-threatening if blood sugar levels are not controlled.
- Diabetes can affect the body in many other ways, including eye disease, foot ulcers, kidney failure, amputation, and an increased risk of heart disease.
- Keeping your blood sugar at a safe level means that you are less likely to experience other health problems.
- There are two types of diabetes. If diabetes is effectively diagnosed and managed, you can live a long and happy life as long as you maintain control.
There is no cure for diabetes, but there are things you can do to stay healthy. We can help you with support from your friends, family and health care providers.
How common is diabetes?
Diabetes is very common in Fiji and the number of people with diabetes is increasing. Currently, almost one in three Fijians is diagnosed with diabetes, which is equivalent to 30 percent of the population.
Type 2 diabetes is more common than type 1 diabetes and can be avoided more easily if you adopt the right healthy lifestyle.
Many people in Fiji are unaware of diabetes because they have no symptoms. It is important to check your blood sugar regularly to avoid diabetes-related complications.
A 2002 STEPS survey confirmed that of 16% of diabetics, 50% were previously unrecognized. This is a surprisingly high number.
You can always visit your nearest diabetes hub to check for sugar and learn how to manage your diabetes.
1. Diabetes is common in both Indian iTaukei and Fijians
2. A 2002 STEPS survey revealed a higher incidence of diabetes in Fijians of Indian descent compared to iTaukei (11.5%).
Are you at risk?
Given the fact that 30% of Fijians have diabetes, there is a one-third chance of having or developing diabetes.
You can take the ministry’s “Are you at risk” test to find out if you are at risk.
The best way to monitor your health and blood sugar is to have regular tests.
What are the symptoms?
The following diabetic symptoms are typical:
However, some people with type 2 diabetes have mild symptoms that go unnoticed, so it’s always best to have your blood sugar tested by your health care professional.
Common Symptoms of Diabetes:
1. Urinate frequently;
2. Very thirsty.
3. Feeling very hungry-you
eat;
4. Extreme fatigue;
5. Blurred vision;
6. Slow healing cuts / bruises;
7. Weight Loss – You’re Eating
Details (Type 1);
8. Hand / foot tingling, pain, or numbness (type 2).
How can I tell if I have one?
The best way to find out if you have diabetes or are at risk is to visit your local health center.
They can then check your blood sugar (sugar) levels and assess the symptoms you may have.
Even if you have no symptoms at all, it is important to have a test because you may have diabetes.
How can I prevent it?
Adopting a healthy lifestyle can prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.
By changing your diet, increasing your level of physical activity, and maintaining a healthy weight, you can stay healthy, live longer, and reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes.
If you take these positive steps, your body will benefit in so many ways. Make a change today, regardless of age or shape – eat healthy, exercise daily, stop smoking, and reduce or stop drinking.
At a glance
Type 1 diabetes
Type 1 diabetes is when your body completely stops producing insulin. People with type 1 diabetes need to be injected with insulin to survive.
- Type 1 diabetes is usually diagnosed in children.
- Type 1 diabetes is less common than type 2 diabetes.
Type 2 diabetes
Type 2 diabetes occurs when cells become insulin resistant or when the body does not produce enough insulin to stay healthy.
- Type 2 diabetes usually develops in adults, but is becoming more common in children.
- Type 2 diabetes is the only diabetes associated with obesity.
Gestational diabetes
Pregnant women can also develop diabetes. This is called gestational diabetes (or “gestational diabetes”). It usually disappears when a baby is born.
