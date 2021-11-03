How to get appointment in Michigan

Registered nurse Julie Harvey slowly inverted an orange-capped vial, top to bottom, bottom to top, early Wednesday morning, mixing the first pediatric dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to be given at the IHA Pediatrics Office in downtown Plymouth.

In a nearby room, Christian Davis, 9, and his brother, Cameron, 6, waited for their shots.

The boys were among the first children in Michigan to get vaccinated on the heels of a decision Tuesday night decision by federal regulators to allow kids ages 5-11 to get the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

Cameron held a white tiger stuffed animal he calls Dylan, and wore a dinosaur mask. He held tightly to his mom, Tyann Davis, as his big brother got a jab.

“I wanted the shot, but I don’t like shots that much,” said Christian, a fourth-grader at Dolsen Elementary School in South Lyon, who winced when the needle went in. “I wanted to protect myself.”

When Christian’s shot was done, he fist-bumped his mom, who said watching her boys get their first COVID-19 vaccine doses was “like opening presents on Christmas.”

“I’m just excited,” she said. “It’s just an extra protection, and that’s what we really want for them.”

The Davis children each got a 10-microgram dose of the vaccine — one-third the amount adults are given — and will get a second dose in about three weeks.

How effective is the vaccine in kids?

At this dosage, the vaccine is about 91% effective in preventing severe illness in children after the second injection, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and was shown in clinical trials to cause no serious side effects.

“The decision to authorize this Pfizer vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds is another reason for hope,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state’s chief medical executive. “Yesterday’s decision will help move us forward toward safer classrooms, family gatherings, participation in sports celebrations and all kinds of other milestones.

“While most children with COVID-19 have mild symptoms, and some have no symptoms at all, there is no way to know how severe an individual case will be. And we’ve seen many severe cases and hospitalizations in younger people. That risk is particularly true for children with underlying conditions such as asthma.”

The most commonly reported side effects include soreness, redness and swelling at the injection site, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, nausea and fever, which typically go away with 24 to 48 hours, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

“We have given these vaccines to millions of individuals and we can tell you that … we have not seen the types of negative consequences that we do see in COVID-19 viral infection,” Bagdasarian said. “And so when you weigh the risks and benefits, the risks of vaccination are significantly, significantly less than the risks of having an infection.”

Dr. Matthew Hornik, president of the Michigan chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said the number of COVID-19 infections and other respiratory viruses in children “is dramatically increasing,” putting unprecedented pressure on the health care workforce.

The vaccine, he said, is “the best way to keep our children healthy and in the classroom this year” and break the cycle of illness and hospitalization.

“Our clinics, emergency departments and hospitals are all reaching capacity,” Hornik said. “More than 450 children under the age of 12 become infected with COVID-19 each day. With more confirmed cases, we are seeing more children seeking care for COVID-19 symptoms and more children are being hospitalized because of that.”

It’s led to higher rates of children needing intensive hospital care, too.

“Any time children are being hospitalized, this is extremely concerning to us as pediatricians, Hornik said, adding that COVID-19 is now the sixth-leading cause of death in children.

Should kids who’ve had COVID-19 get the shot?

Even children who have already had COVID-19 and have some natural immunity should still get a vaccine, Bagdasarian said.

“We still recommend vaccination and it’s simply because we don’t know enough about natural immunity,” she said. “We don’t know how long it lasts or how protective it is, as compared to the data we have on the vaccines where we really understand how the vaccines work and how long protection is offered.”

Asher Nelson, 10, of Novi, told his mom, Rachel Nelson, that he wanted the COVID-19 vaccine for his birthday, which was on Halloween.

He missed the goal by just a few days, and got his first dose Wednesday morning at the IHA pediatrics Office just after his classmate, Christian Davis.

“I wanted to get it over with and to be able to see my friends again” and to travel to see his grandparents, who live in Arizona and Minnesota.

That part of dealing with the pandemic, he said, has been “hard” as his eyes welled up with tears.

How to get your child a vaccine appointment in Michigan

It may take a little time to find a vaccine appointment for your child, health officials told the Free Press, as the vaccines are formulated in a different dose for 5- to 11-year-old children, and pharmacies, doctor’s offices, local health departments and hospitals are working to set up clinics for them.

On Wednesday morning it still wasn’t easy to find an available appointment. The state health department’s vaccine website, michigan.gov/covidvaccine links to the federal vaccines.gov. But the federal site doesn’t yet include an option to schedule appointments for 5- to 11-year-old children.

“Providers have already been receiving the pre-ordered vaccine and can start immunizing the 5-11 age group today,” Bagdasarian said. “Many local health departments are also working with school districts and other community organizations to administer vaccines to eligible children.”

Here are some options:

Walgreens: Thousands of Walgreens stores nationally will have pediatric doses of the vaccine available for use in kids ages 5-11, a spokesperson for the company told the Free Press Tuesday. You can schedule an immunization at a local Walgreens for your child by going online to https://bit.ly/3mEjbRr.

CVS: Pediatric vaccine doses are expected to arrive in stores later this week in select locations throughout the country, a CVS spokesperson told the Free Press.

“Once product arrives, our digital scheduler will begin accepting appointments for stores. It is highly recommended to make an appointment at cvs.com or in the CVS app given the anticipated demand for these important vaccinations,” the spokesperson said.

Ascension Michigan: A number of Ascension Michigan pediatric physician practices will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to 5-11 year old patients within the next two weeks.

Parents/guardians should contact their child’s medical provider for details. The vaccine will also be available through Ascension Michigan School Based Health Centers located in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Genesee and St. Joseph Counties.

Beaumont Health: Registration for a limited number of appointments for kids ages 5-11 will begin online early next week through the hospital system, although parents should make sure now that they have a MyBeaumontChart set up for their child with parental access to ensure they can register.

Vaccine clinics will be offered:

Nov. 12 and Nov. 19 at Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Nov. 13 and Nov. 20 at the Beaumont Service Center in Southfield

“While we are pleased to offer a limited number of appointments, we recognize that the most convenient access to the pediatric COVID vaccine may be at the local health department, a neighborhood pharmacy or your child’s pediatrician office if available,” Beaumont said in a statement released Tuesday night.

Henry Ford Health System: Details were still being put in place Wednesday morning. But in a statement, the hospital system said: “We are finalizing our plans with the goal of offering vaccination for existing Henry Ford Health System patients at our pediatric, family medicine and school-based health clinics. In the meantime, we encourage families to get their children vaccinated wherever and whenever is most convenient.”

Michigan Medicine: Michigan Medicine plans to offer the vaccine through clinics at several sites starting the week of Nov.8. Updates should be available soon updates on the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital website at https://www.mottchildren.org/covid-19-vaccines-adolescents-children.

Once scheduling for COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 opens, appointments can be scheduled through the MyUofMHealth patient portal.

The Detroit Medical Center: Go to https://www.dmc.org/patients/our-response-to-covid-19/pediatrics-covid-19-vaccine-request to schedule an appointment to get your child vaccinated at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Specialty Center, 3950 Beaubien Blvd., Detroit.

Trinity Health: Parents are encouraged to call ahead to any IHA or St. Joe’s Medical Group primary care office to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations for their children or to make an appointment online at IHAcares.com.

“Supplies will be limited until additional shipments arrive and practices can ramp up volume,” said Bobby Maldonado, a spokesperson for the St. Joseph Mercy Health System.

Wayne County Public Health Department: More than 44,000 pediatric doses were ordered, said county spokesperson Tiffani Jackson. Immunizations through the health department are expected to be available starting next week at its clinics as well as onsite vaccine clinics at schools across the county and through in-home immunizations.

To schedule an in-home vaccination, residents can call 866-610-3885. More information can be found on the county’s website at https://www.waynecounty.com/covid19/vaccination.aspx.

Oakland County Health Division: About 14,400 pediatric vaccine doses arrived at the health department, and plans are in the works to open after-school clinics inside school buildings, said Bill Mullan, spokesperson for County Executive Dave Coulter.

The clinics will not be limited to students who attend those specific schools or those who are within the school district. Children from anywhere in the county can go to a school clinic to be vaccinated.

The clinics could start as early as next week, Mullan said.

Appointments are strongly recommended by going online to oaklandcountyvaccine.com. Parents or guardians will need to be with their children when they are vaccinated.

Detroit Health Department: The department is coordinating with Detroit Public Schools Community District as well as charter and private schools to ensure vaccination clinics are in place with an ample supply of doses, said Barb Roethler, director of marketing and communications.

City officials also plan to offer educational webinars and town halls for parents or guardians about the vaccine and have clinicians available to answer questions and address hesitancy. More specifics are expected to be announced later this week with details available at detroitmi.gov/health.

Macomb County Health Department: Pediatric vaccine appointments will be available by the end of the week at health department vaccine clinics in Clinton Township and Warren. They can be scheduled online at macombgov.org/covidvaccine later this week. Until then, parents or guardians can call 586-463-3750 to schedule an appointment, said Andrew Cox, director/health officer.

The department is continuing its partnership with pediatricians, the Macomb Intermediate School District and school districts within the county “to pursue opportunities to make the vaccine available to this important audience as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Cox said.

Ingham County Health Department: About 9,000 pediatric vaccine doses were ordered, said Health Officer Linda Vail. The hope is that the health department will be able give shots to 5- to 11-year-olds starting Friday at its health department clinics. Additional availability would then continue on Tuesdays and Fridays. To make an appointment, go to https://bit.ly/3jYs0DY.

The health department also has been coordinating with the Ingham Intermediate School District to plan for vaccination events in local school districts. More specific details regarding dates, times and locations will be posted to its website in the next few days.

Washtenaw County Health Department: Tentatively, the health department is planning to offer vaccinations to children ages 5-11 beginning Nov. 9. Details are available at https://www.washtenaw.org/3269/COVID-19-Vaccination, spokesperson Susan Ringler Cerniglia said.

Cerniglia said the department may ask parents to make appointments initially for their children to keep wait times down. All of the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics are walk-up, no-appointment needed, so that would be a change from the current practice. Parents and guardians are encouraged to check with their pediatricians also, and get a vaccine where it is easiest for them.

Kent County Health Department: Appointments are now being scheduled for 5- to 11-year-old children through the health department by calling 616-632-7200.

Clinic hours will be extended to 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.

A parent or legal guardian is required to attend the vaccination appointment or send an attestation form with an adult who is at least 18 years old, stating they are legally allowed to sign on behalf of any minor child for the vaccine. This adult should be familiar with the medical history of the child.

