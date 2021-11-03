Health
In Australia, influenza mortality has been dramatically reduced due to Covid measures that may have eliminated one type.influenza
Deaths from influenza and other respiratory infections in Australia were significantly reduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new data.
Two people died of the flu in July, according to the latest release of Australian Bureau of Statistics mortality data. This is the first death of a year from a viral infection in Australia.
This figure suggests that a study by scientists at the Doherty Institute may have extinguished one of the four major types of influenza virus that causes a seasonal epidemic for Covid-19 health care. Because there is.
As of October 10th 550 cases Report of influenza confirmed in the laboratory recorded by the National Notification Disease Surveillance System this year. “Community activity remains at historically low levels in 2021,” the Federal Health Department said.
In the 2020 influenza season, only 21,266 cases of influenza were confirmed in the laboratory compared to the previous year. 313,033 influenza cases And 953 dead.
In Australia, 1,276 deaths were recorded for all respiratory illnesses in July, the latest month for which figures are available. Modeling by a specialized agency, the Actuary Institute, predicted that 1,600 people would die in the same period if Covid’s pandemic had not occurred.
Jennifer Lang, chair of the Actuary Institute’s Working Group on Covid, said pandemic-related public health measures were likely the cause of the decline.
“It was true that we took steps to avoid infection from Covid and helped avoid the effects of many other respiratory illnesses,” she said.
“It’s absolutely impossible to be sure because this is just one of the statistical things that might have happened, but it’s certainly the lowest level of respiratory death in the time we’ve examined. was.”
According to Lang, cases of influenza Down all over the world.. “It is all the various measures people are taking to avoid mixing that have reduced the level of influenza that is prevalent around the world. Many medical professionals say what happens when people start mixing again. I’m watching carefully. “
Recent research led by researchers at the Doherty Institute Nature Review MicrobiologySuggests that the “Covid-19 pandemic suppression state” may have strongly suppressed or completely wiped out influenza B virus strains.
The strain known as B / Yamagata is usually one of two causes seasonal illness, but has not been clearly detected since April 2020.
The authors of the study noted that changes in pandemic-related behaviors such as social distance, wearing masks, and travel restrictions are key factors contributing to the global decline in influenza incidence.
Professor Ian Barr of Doherty Institute, co-author Another flu paper The extinction of B / Yamagata, which is currently under consideration, “may reduce the amount of circulating influenza B,” he said.
“You’ll probably have to wait at least another year before you can be confident that it’s gone,” he said.
Northern Hemisphere brace for the flu season
Barr, who is also the Deputy Director of the World Health Organization’s Center for Influenza Reference Research, said the closure of the border was the main reason for the decline in influenza cases throughout the pandemic.
He believes that the relaxation of the travel ban “will definitely increase the number of influenza cases in the Northern Hemisphere in the coming winter.”
In the UK, health services aim to immunize records 35 million people With the seasonal flu vaccine (more than half of the country’s population), in fear that the winter flu season may be particularly deadly.
According to Barr, it was difficult to determine how serious the next flu season would be in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.
In Australia, the reopening of the border could lead to an outbreak of unseasonal influenza, he added.Last summer, Australian hospitals had a high percentage of out-of-season Respiratory syncytial virus in children..
“The flu has made 2019 a big year,” Barr said. “It started very early in the year (February or March), so it can happen again.”
However, Barr said the number of cases of influenza is declining worldwide, so it may take some time for the infection to increase in Australia as well.
“People should consider flu shots in 2022, even if they didn’t get flu shots in 2021, because of the increased risk.”
Four-component seasonal influenza vaccine selected for use in Influenza season in the Southern Hemisphere in 2022 B / Yamagata is included.
However, if the strain is truly extinct, future influenza vaccines could be simplified to three components to protect against two strains of influenza A and the strain of influenza B known as B / Victoria.
“It may make the virus faster, easier, and cheaper,” Barr said.
