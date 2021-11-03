British officials warn that the next few months will be tough amid high COVID rates





Britain’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer says too many believe that the pandemic is over, and that U_K_’s very high coronavirus and mortality increases are “difficult months in winter.” I warned that it meant.

London-Britain’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer said Wednesday that too many believed the pandemic was over and warned Britain that it was very expensive. coronavirus Increased rates and mortality mean that there are “difficult months in winter”. Jonathan Vantam also said he was worried that the increase in deaths might indicate that the infectious disease is “now beginning to penetrate the elderly.” “The infection rate of the coronavirus is still very high at this point. They are higher than most of Europe,” Vantam told the BBC. “We’re pretty hot, and of course, scientists are worried that we’re running so hot early in the fall season.” “I personally feel that winter has some difficult months and it’s not over,” he added. The British government recorded 33,865 infections and 293 deaths on Tuesday. This is the highest number of deaths per day since February. Although the number of cases has fallen from a peak of about 46,000 a day in October, the case rate in this country is still much higher than in most parts of Europe. According to Vantam, the decline in case numbers primarily reflects the recent surge in teenagers. He warned that while hospitalizations had peaked and the total number of patients in hospitals had declined slightly, the big picture remained worrisome. “This may be a pause before things go up, it may be the first sign that things are starting to stabilize but are at a high rate,” he said. “But my concern is an increase in deaths, which indicates that the infection is beginning to penetrate those older age groups.” The UK has made a good start in deploying vaccination programs and most adults are fully vaccinated. Booster shots are offered to millions of people, including everyone over the age of 50. However, the government is cautious about vaccination of teens and young people and only allows healthy children between the ages of 12 and 15 to jab in September of this year. Jeremy Brown, a member of the government’s Advisory Committee on Immunization, said it was “premature” to follow the US initiative to vaccinate children under the age of 11. In July, the government lifted almost all coronavirus restrictions, including forced face coverings and social distance. Nightclubs and crowded venues were allowed to open completely, and work from home advice was abandoned. Authorities have resisted calls to impose restrictions such as forced mask wear. ——— Follow all AP pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/uk-official-warns-hard-months-ahead-amid-high-80946155 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos