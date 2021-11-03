Controlled area after bird flu outbreak in Angus

Following the confirmed outbreak of bird flu in the Angus area of ​​Aberdeen Angus, a flock of birds has been called. Scotland..

A herd of “captive birds” has been confirmed to be H5N1 positive.

The Scottish Government states that “appropriate restrictions” have been imposed on the premises to limit the further spread of the disease.

The remaining birds on the premises are humanely screened and 3 and 10 kilometers of temporary control areas are set up around the infected premises to limit the risk of illness.

Various controls are in place within these zones. These include restrictions on the movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure.

Scottish government, the people health The advice is that the risk to human health from the virus is “very low”.

The Food Standards Agency said bird flu poses a “very low food safety risk” for British consumers and advises that cooked poultry products containing eggs can be safely eaten.

according to world Human cases of H5N1 avian influenza from the Health Organization (WHO) occur occasionally, but it is difficult to transfer the infection from person to person. The mortality rate when a person is infected is about 60%.

Almost all cases of H5N1 infection in people are associated with intimate contact with infected live or dead birds, or with an environment contaminated with H5N1.

Following a confirmed case in November, the risk of bird flu increased to “high” in the UK, but is now “medium.”

Later, chief veterinarians in Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland urged bird zookeepers to maintain and strengthen farm biosecurity measures to prevent further outbreaks of bird flu in the United Kingdom.

At that time, the risk level of bird flu invasion of wild birds in the United Kingdom increased following two unrelated confirmed cases in the United Kingdom and an increasing number of reports of diseases affecting herds in mainland Europe.

Veterinarians said the UK is implementing strong biosecurity measures and surveillance to prevent the spread of the disease in the country, “the risk of transmitting the bird flu virus to the general public in the UK is still very low.” ..

However, the economic costs can be significant.

Health experts say people should avoid touching sick or dead birds, but chicken and eggs can be safely eaten as they kill the virus if cooked completely.

Local Bureau Secretary Mairi Gujon said: Temporary controlled areas have been set up around the infected site, and the general public should be vigilant and report the discovery of dead wild birds. ”

Sheila Voas, Scotland’s Supreme Veterinary Officer, said:

“All bird breeders, whether large companies or small breeders with only a few birds, ensure that biosecurity is completely zero to protect their birds from disease. It has already been revealed that zookeepers who are concerned about herd health and welfare should seek veterinary advice immediately. Private veterinarians or local animal and plant hygiene offices. It can also provide practical advice on how to keep birds safe from infection.

“If five or more dead wild birds of one dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese, ducks), one bird of prey, or other species (including geese) are found simultaneously in the same location, this Is reported to Defula [Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs]National helpline. Do not touch or pick up dead or visible sick birds. ”

Last February, Scottish farmers were urged to increase their safety after a case of bird flu was confirmed.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) Scotland said a virus believed to have been transmitted from wild birds was found in Scotland.

The global spread of H5N1 in birds was considered a serious pandemic threat in 2006.

As of November, H5N1 killed 455 people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. It increased to 863 in one year.

Of these 863 cases, 456 had case fatality (CFR 53%). The last case was reported from India in July 2021.

The previous H5N1 strain was known, but at the genetic level it was significantly different from the 2006 strain, making the global spread of this strain unprecedented.

Concerns have surfaced in the United Kingdom when scientists and veterinarians are conducting emergency tests on the carcasses of bird flu-infected swans found in Scotland.

The Scottish government at the time confirmed yesterday afternoon that birds found in the village of Fife carry the “highly pathogenic avian influenza” virus.

Authorities immediately quarantined the area around the village of Cellardyke in Fife.

A protected zone with a minimum radius of 1.8 miles (3 km) and a surveillance zone with a minimum radius of 6 miles have been set up. In London, the Cabinet Office has launched an emergency committee, Cobra.

Bird herds within the zones were instructed to take them indoors as much as possible to isolate the herd from wild birds, and measures were taken to limit the movement of poultry, eggs, and poultry products from these zones. ..

The UK was previously declared free of bird flu in September 2017 and has not had a highly pathogenic bird flu outbreak ever since.

On October 4, a new case of human infection with the avian influenza A (H5N6) virus was reported to WHO by the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China.

The case was a 66-year-old man from Yongzhou City, Hunan Province, who became ill on September 26, 2021.

He was hospitalized on September 27 and was reported to be being treated for severe conditions.

The man was exposed to poultry before the onset of illness. No family member developed symptoms at the time of reporting.