GP remote blood pressure monitoring boosted with 220,000 additional devices
Under the new NHS England scheme, approximately 220,000 patients will be provided with a home device that will allow the GP to remotely monitor blood pressure.
Patients selected for home check use a small machine to measure their blood pressure and “send the measurements to the GP for confirmation via phone, email, or digital remote monitoring platform,” NHS Angland. Said.
The NHS England distributed monitors to the CCG, which arranged for distribution to the GP to select patients who would benefit most from more regular checks.
According to NHS England, search and stratification criteria may be based on age, blood pressure level, deprivation, ethnicity, existing cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.
They also confirmed that there were no targets attached to the program for general practitioner practice.
More than 65,000 blood pressure monitors that wrap around the patient’s upper arm, similar to those used in GP practice, have already been distributed to patients.
Dr. Nikki Kanani, Director of Primary Care Healthcare at the NHS England, said: We provide people with efficient and convenient care.
“Using these monitors and reporting measurements to the local team, patients can quickly and easily update their GP team with regular snapshots of their blood pressure health. These simple checks are for me. Helps us save lives.
Health Minister Sajid Javid added:
“This is just one way to empower medical services to unlock the potential of new technologies, support hard-working staff, and save the lives of thousands.”
The scheme aims to support the NHS long-term plan’s ambition to prevent up to 150,000 heart attacks, strokes and dementia cases over the next 10 years, with blood pressure monitoring of “2,200 cases over 5 years.” It is estimated to prevent heart attacks and about 3,300 strokes, “NHS England said.
NHS England guidance “Home blood pressure monitoring has been identified as a priority for cardiovascular disease management and the need to attend GP appointments to help the NHS recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and allow patients to manage hypertension properly and remotely. Has decreased. “
It comes as The NHS England encourages local pharmacists to actively approach GPs and PCNs to recruit patients for new hypertension services.
All pharmacies in the UK Providing targeted cardiovascular (CVD) screening for patients over 40 years of age since last month As part of a hypertension case detection service.
on the other hand, A new PCN service focused on CVD diagnostics and prevention efforts launched last month has been launched in an “inductive” format.
This is supported by the PCN incentive scheme. Reward the PCN for “follow-up” of patients with one-time hypertension measurements to “confirm or exclude” hypertension, and the resulting hypertension diagnosis rate.
When From April 2022, PCN will be required to “improve the identification of people at risk of atrial fibrillation” through the “optimal pulse check” when checking blood pressure...
Click to complete the association Cardiovascular CPD module About pulse learning.
