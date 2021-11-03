Carnivorous ulcer left me as I was shot

After a carnivorous ulcer destroyed it, she was left with a teenager who appeared to have been shot in the face.

Kirsten Cowell, from Ammanford, Wales, has seen her face gradually covered with 2 cm deep pain over the course of several months.

The photo shows a gaping hole in her face scabbing a huge dark piece of meat.

The 19-year-old felt “very ugly” and said she had abandoned her two-and-a-half-year-old boyfriend and moved with her full-time care mother, Alison, 47.

“I had to leave the relationship for my mental health. It wasn’t fair to him to manage me this way,” Kirsten said.

“Anyway, like a teenage girl comparing herself to others, I wasn’t the most confident I’ve ever had, but looking back now, I’m so pretty and never ugly again. Probably.

“They look and feel like I’ve been stabbed in my face. Even if I move somewhere on my face or head, I’m always in extreme pain and it’s the worst in the morning.

“My daily life now consists only of dealing with pain and trying to manage penetration 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“I can’t do anything anymore.”

Alison, a full-time housewife, says her daughter is in great pain and needs to take her wound once a day. She wears a puppy pad at night to absorb weeping pus from her face.

“She seems to have been shot in the face,” Alison said.

“They are very painful, she feels extreme pain, and the wounds soak into the bottom of the bandage.

“Three months of hell have passed. Her self-confidence has diminished. I don’t blame her because she doesn’t want to be here, has suicidal ideation, is depressed, and doesn’t want to live.

“I don’t know how a person can suffer from this pain for such a long time.”

Kirsten was planning to start a nail technician course, but now he rarely leaves home.

She is so painful to bite her face that she is forced to eat yogurt, ice cream and soup.

Allison said: “She is too nervous to even take a shower.

“She can’t leave the house because the sun affects her skin and is trapped inside.

“The wounds penetrate day and night, so you need to put a puppy pad on the pillow.

“There is no end. It’s very difficult. I’m trying to put it together.

“I don’t know what will happen if not treated. I don’t want it to be the worst enemy.”

Kirsten began to notice changes in his skin three months ago, but at the time he expected the blemishes to disappear naturally.

Kirsten said: “When I first noticed the pain, it had been on my face since I was a teenager, so it looked like a boil or spot, but it usually heals within two weeks.

“These seem to continue to grow and burst, eventually turning into holes, and those holes are getting bigger and bigger, as they are today.

“I was afraid they wouldn’t stop growing, they would be more painful and deeper.”

Doctor suspects she has Pyoderma gangrenosum (PG), a rare, non-communicable skin condition.

It begins by causing rapidly progressing small spots or blood blisters and turns into painful ulcers or some.

PG can occur due to: Small scratches, scratches Or it may be associated with insect bites, diseases such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and blood cancer.

But Kirsten has no idea how she got into this condition-because half of the cases have no known cause.

She was on a course of antibiotics and steroids and had surgery on Friday to remove 18 scabs and clean the wound.

Allison said: “She has a total of 18 people, but they are bound to each other and suffer one major wound.

“They are 2 cm deep and one of her cheeks is as big as a piece of 50 pence.”

The pair works to contact a PG specialist who can treat Kirsten’s pain.

Allison said: “I haven’t been diagnosed, but the dermatologist says it looks like a PG.

“I’ve never seen anything so serious in my life, but she hasn’t been bitten or scratched, and she has no immune system problems, so I don’t know where it came from. , There is no reason for it to happen.

“If you try to get a PG specialist to see her, there are only two in Wales.”

