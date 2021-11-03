A large study found poor sleep quality associated with mental illness





People with mental illness are more likely to have poorer sleep quality than the general public, according to a study published in. PLOS medicine..1 The researchers aimed to analyze the association between accelerometer sleep measurements and psychiatric diagnosis and polygene risk scores in a large community-based cohort.1 “Differences in sleep patterns indicated poor sleep quality in participants previously diagnosed with mental illness, including waking up more often and for longer periods of time,” he said. Senior author Shreejoy Tripathy, MD, said in a press release.2 The study collected data from 89,205 participants in the United Kingdom who agreed to wear an accelerometer on their wrists to track body movements 24 hours a day, 24 hours a day, 7 days a year. In addition, participants agreed to store the data in a digital biobank for research purposes. The authors of the study used computational algorithms such as machine learning to summarize vast amounts of data into 10 indicators such as bedtime, wake-up time, and nap. The longest period of uninterrupted sleep. Indicators were compared between participants who had previously been diagnosed with a mental illness in their lifetime and those who did not.2 According to the study’s authors, this is the first large-scale trans-diagnosis study of objectively measured sleep and mental health. They said the unique methodology used in the study allowed sleep monitoring to be performed in each individual’s natural home sleep environment rather than in a laboratory setting.2 “Until now, no one has seen objectively measured sleep in a mental illness situation on such a scale,” Tripassy said in a press release. “Part of the reason we wanted to do this research is that the advent of smartphones and wearables has made it possible to access data streams like never before.”2 References 1. Wainberg M, Jones SE, BeaupreLM, etc. Relationship between accelerometer sleep measurements and lifelong psychiatric diagnosis: A cross-sectional study of 89,205 participants from the UK Biobank. PLOS medicine.. October 12, 2021. https: //doi.org/10.1371/journal.pmed.1003782 2. According to the largest study of this kind, mental illness associated with poor sleep quality. EurekAlert! October 12, 2021. Accessed on October 13, 2021. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/931130

