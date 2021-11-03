“Think ahead and be more proactive”



Osterholm MT. In the long run — a discussion of the long-term effects of COVID-19 on obese people. Presentation location: ObesityWeek; November 1-5, 2021 (virtual conference). Disclosure: Kumar reports that he has received consulting fees from Eli Lilly and Gelesis and works for Novo Nordisk's speaker bureau. Osterholm has not reported disclosure of relevant financial information.



According to two speakers, obesity is a “common feature” of many adults who become infected with COVID-19, develop more serious illnesses, and are admitted to the intensive care unit, and clinicians say. Efforts must be made to improve patient readiness and build trust.

Despite approved vaccines and treatments, COVID-19 is part of everyday life around the world, and data show that overweight is associated with worsening COVID-19 results. .. Michael Osterholm, PhD, MPH, Professor Regent, President McNight’s Course in Public Health, and Director of the Center for Infectious Diseases Research Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota said in an important speech at the Virtual Obesity Week Annual Meeting.

“Notable is when you look at younger ages. [groups]People aged 20, 30, and 40 had a very high number of serious illnesses and deaths in the obese group, “said Osterholm. “It was clinically impressive early on. Epidemiological studies were conducted and further examination of the overall patient composition confirmed it. The challenge was how to address it. What is the reason for the increasing outbreak? We are still trying to understand it, and we are also trying to understand the vaccine response of obese people. “

Obesity, stigma as a risk factor

Obesity is an independent risk factor for developing more serious illness after COVID-19 infection, even in the absence of other comorbidities. Leker B. Kumar, MD, MS, In his presentation, he said he was an associate professor of clinical medicine and attended an endocrinologist at Weill Cornell Medical College. According to the study, the underlying pathophysiology associated only with obesity is likely to be potential inflammation and endocrine disruption of abnormal pulmonary mechanics, she said.

“Obesity has many pathophysiology that is not related to diabetes, high blood pressure, or coronary artery disease and can increase your risk of getting sick,” Kumar said.

In addition to unknown biological or genetic factors that affect the severity of the disease, overweight adults often have negative interactions with the health care system, increasing the risk of alienation and stigma. Said Mr. Kumar.

“They tend not to have the best relationship with the health care system. They may appear later and get sick in the presentation,” Kumar said. “”[Disease severity] Probably a combination of factors, obesity pathophysiology, and social factors. “

According to Osterholm, the care of obese people who are not infected with COVID-19 but have other underlying health challenges is also compromised during the pandemic.

“During these massive surges, we’ve seen so many healthcare systems across the country move from crooked to broken,” Osterholm said. “When looking at people with comorbidity, how many excessive deaths and hospitalizations would have occurred because they could not have been cared for without the COVID-19 pandemic. I need to find out. “

Long COVID risk is high

Study published in June Diabetes, obesity and metabolism Among COVID-19 survivors, the risk of hospitalization after the acute phase of the disease was shown to be 30% higher among obese people compared to those who were not overweight. The study also showed that the need for diagnostic tests to assess heart, lung, vascular, renal, gastrointestinal and mental health problems was significantly higher among patients with a BMI of 35 kg / m. rice field.2 Compared to or better than a person with normal BMI.

“In this population, the incidence of moderate to severe illnesses associated with long COVID is increasing, so it is expected that there will be an increase in the possibility of having long COVID among obese people. “Osterholm said. “teeth [obesity] Confounding factors, or the cause and effect of this? I’m still not sure. We are trying to understand the long COVID, how it happens, what you do about it if it is a single path, and the prognosis you might think to help others. increase. “

Kumar has long COVID patients with pericarditis, unexplained increased heart rate, neurological complications, mental fog and malaise, and even dermatological complaints such as strange skin sensations. He said he had symptoms.

Research is ongoing on whether the use of weight loss, weight loss agents or metformin can reduce the risk of developing severe COVID-19 disease, Kumar said.

Building a relationship of trust with patients

Kumar said he advised obese people to take additional precautions, such as crowd avoidance and social distance, before the arrival of FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines and monoclonal antibodies. Currently, there are treatment options, but changes in information can make it difficult to build trust between clinicians and patients, she said.

“If you still have questions about a more vulnerable population, such as a weakened immune system despite vaccination, you should encourage patients to take other precautions,” Kumar said. “For obese patients, what’s frustrating for them is what I’ve found clinically. They’re vaccinated, but we still ask them to wear masks and probably not travel. Do people wonder what the point of getting vaccinated? You need to be careful when talking about this. “

Osterholm said researchers and clinicians must learn lessons from COVID-19 and use them to prepare for a future pandemic that will surely continue in an increasingly connected society.

“A virus somewhere in the world today can be everywhere tomorrow,” Osterholm said. “It’s very different than it was 100 years ago. There have been 11 influenza pandemics in the last 150 years. Today’s challenge is to understand how quickly this can be done. [transmitted] In the world. “

Kumar said the biggest pandemic lesson was planning.

“We have always felt a delay in terms of clinical care, and I continue to feel that way today,” Kumar said. “Now we are talking about breakthrough cases and vaccinated patients getting sick … we tend to be late, but perhaps with current information on COVID-19 and obesity. You can use it to think ahead. Treat these people. “

