San Francisco forces children ages 5-11 to present evidence of restaurant and pool vaccinations | California





(Center Square) – San Francisco health officials say children aged 5 to 11 in San Francisco will soon need to show proof of vaccination to enter indoor spaces such as restaurants and sports venues in about eight weeks. Dr. Susan Philip said on Tuesday. Health doctor Virtual Town Hall Tuesday night, just hours after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech children’s vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. The vaccine was approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration last week. This requirement is one of the nation’s most stringent requirements for young children and is consistent with the city’s adult requirements. After the end of August, residents aged 12 and over will be required to present a complete vaccination certificate in order for some residents to be vaccinated. Indoor location, Bars, restaurants, clubs, gyms, large indoor events, businesses and events that serve food and drink indoors, etc. “We definitely want to wait and make sure our children have the opportunity to be vaccinated, so the (requirement) will occur within about eight weeks of the availability of the vaccine.” Philip is an attendee on Tuesday. “Therefore, for a limited time without these requirements, our plan is, at some point, children aged 5-11 also present evidence of vaccination to access some of the same settings. need to do it [as adults.]” Currently, 84% of San Francisco’s eligible population over the age of 12 is fully vaccinated, with even higher percentages between the ages of 12 and 17, exceeding 90% according to the latest data. At a meeting on Tuesday, Philip acknowledged that the pandemic had the highest proportion of adults in San Francisco and said the incidence of children was much lower. As Governor Gavin Christopher announced in October, the requirement to vaccinate children aged 5-11 does not yet apply to schools. Students should only be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine after they have been fully approved by the FDA. At this time, health officials estimate that grades 7-12 children will need to be fully vaccinated by July 1, 2022 if the FDA’s full approval is issued. Some managers of the San Francisco Unified School District encourage parents to stay ahead of the curve by vaccination of their students before state requirements begin. “I recommend that all parents and guardians vaccinate their children as soon as possible … With proper precautions, schools are low risk and safe for students to learn, play and prosper. It will be a great environment, “said Dr. Vincent Matthews, SFUSD overseer. Tuesday’s statement. Under current SFUSD policy, fully vaccinated students do not need to be quarantined if they are in close contact with a person who tests positive for COVID-19.

