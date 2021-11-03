Why vaccine doses differ between children and adults

The following essay is reprinted with permission conversation, An online publication that covers the latest research.

Humans are born quite helpless and have a lot to do. And just as you have to learn skills such as walking, your immune system has to learn to protect yourself from infections. Over time, the immune system matures through various stages. This is the path from crawling to standing, walking and running.

This process is one of the reasons scientists study immune responses to vaccines of different age groups, for example, testing the COVID-19 vaccine separately in children aged 5-11 and children aged 12-16. That’s one of the reasons you need to. Doctors want to use a vaccine dose that has the fewest side effects and provides the best protection. And it depends on how it works based on how the immune system is developing. This is not really visible from the outside.

I am an immunologist, And this is a way to explain to my pediatric and adult patients how the vaccine works in people of all different ages.

Two halves of the immune system

The immune maturation process begins shortly after birth.

When you are born, your primary immune protection comes through antibodies that your mother shares through the placenta and breast milk. They provide so-called passive immunity. Adaptive immune system for newborns – The part of your immune system that makes your own antibodies – isn’t really working yet. The process begins immediately, but it can take several years for the adaptive immune system to fully mature.

Fortunately, you also Innate immune system— And it goes on throughout your life. You don’t have to learn to fight infections and promote good health like the adaptive immune system. Without the innate immune system, people would get sick much faster and more often.

The innate immune system begins with the skin and mucous membranes. When a bacterium crosses these physical barriers, it has enzymes waiting to break down alien species. Beyond that, there are special cells that are looking for something other than you to kill the invaders, but other cells called phagocytes devour the invaders.

In other words, the innate immune system First responder on your body.. It spends a little time on you. Then the adaptive immune system enters and joins the fight.

When immunized with a vaccine or infectious disease, the adaptive immune system actively begins to make its own antibodies. They are proteins that act like suckers, attach to viruses and bacteria, and help the body get rid of the bacteria faster and prevent the spread of the infection. Antibodies specialize in recognizing and killing specific intruders.

The adaptive immune system can learn new infections and remember infections that have not been seen for a long time.

Vaccines explain the development of immunity

The immune system can learn to suppress invading viruses without a vaccine, much like an infant learns to walk without securing stairs or pool areas, but the chances of injury are much higher. Become.

Vaccines work by triggering the production of antibodies that recognize a particular germ and work to repel it in a safer way than infecting it for the first time without it. How well a vaccine works is a combination of the number of antibodies produced accordingly, their effectiveness, and the safety of the vaccine.

When researchers fine-tune vaccine doses for different age groups, they recognize which parts of the immune system are online and which parts are not fully activated in people at each developmental stage. is needed. This is partly because of some vaccines —COVID-19 etc.— —Tested and approved on different schedules For adults, teens, children and babies.

The number of vaccines for babies is offered as a series. That is, you will be vaccinated several times with the same type of vaccine over the course of a few months. The adaptive immune system of babies tends to be forgetful and unheard of at this age. This is the same as debilitating when the baby tries to stand or walk.With every exposure, every aspect of the immune system Get stronger and get better To prevent the possibility of infection.

Throughout the life of a young adult after the age of four, your immune system Responsive and not easy to forget..It’s no coincidence that this is when people tend to Get most of their allergies.. For the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine, researchers found that children aged 5 to 11 years had similar immune and safety responses. 1/3 of the dose Available for people over 12 years old.

Scientists tend to start with patients between the ages of 18 and 55 when studying vaccines. Their adult immune system is mature and can be expected to reliably report side effects. Looking at what is happening in the adult age group, doctors can also help predict what will happen when the vaccine is given to others and be aware of these side effects in the younger age group. ..

Acquired immune system around 55 years old Weak again and start forgettingIn some respects, it resembles an infant’s developmental system. Fortunately, vaccine boosters can provide these older patients with a simple refreshment, such as helping them protect themselves from accidental falls after learning walking and running for the rest of their lives.

After all, vaccines provide the safest environment for the immune system to learn, and by fine-tuning doses for different age groups, each patient gets what they need to get the job done. can do.

This article was originally published conversation..read Original work..