Do I also need to worry about COVID hair loss?

From last year, I started receiving the text “Hey, I don’t know if this is my imagination, but do you think your hair is missing?” Around the middle of 2020. What started as a trickle soon became a discussion about TikTok.Alyssa Milano Tweeted a video of her brushing her wet hair and pulling out a small lump, “This is what COVID-19 does to your hair,” it’s a topic that’s often discussed in Survivor corps, Facebook group for people who have recovered from COVID-19. In fact, hair loss is a sufficient problem during a pandemic. American Academy of Dermatology to submit a PSA about it..

Hair loss is not a symptom of COVID, according to a London-based dermatologist Dr. Sharon BelmoSpecializes in hair and scalp disorders. Instead, she said, the most likely condition people are experiencing is a condition called telogen effluvium. COVID seems to cause hair loss for some people, but Dr. Belmo explained that it is not specific to the virus that causes it. Instead, it is considered a sequela of a stressful event, such as getting sick with a nasty bug, or an emotional stress, such as unemployment or working a little harder.

“You don’t have to catch COVID at all to suffer from this kind of hair loss or hair loss,” said Dr. Belmo. “Last year or so turmoil was enough to drive people into all sorts of stress reactions.”

Dr. Ranella Hirsch, a board-certified dermatologist, agreed that it is believed that fever stress is particularly responsible for causing COVID-related hair loss. “Often with COVID-19, patients develop a fever, and after a few months, they often observe greater hair loss,” explained Dr. Hirsch. Aside from fever, Dr. Hirsch said that common illnesses and stress are considered to be the main triggers for telogen effluvium — and during the pandemic you had all three. maybe.

Hair loss can be due to a condition called telogen effluvium.Telogen effluvium is not rapid, with massive hair loss overnight and obvious bald spots, but more common hair loss, probably a little more noticeable around the temple, nurses said. Ivy Carson said the practitioner Parsley health.. “It has a very diffuse pattern,” she explained. It is normal for up to 50-150 hair loss to occur daily, so not all visible hair loss is a sign of actual hair loss. Therefore, it can be difficult to determine the cause. “For some women, you may find that Scrunchie wraps the ponytail four times instead of three, or that she has more baby hair around her face than before,” Carson said. He added.

Dr. Hilsch said that telogen effluvium has become an “incredibly common complaint” in her practice and many patients seek advice and treatment. “Of course, it’s very stressful for people,” she added.

There are many reasons why hair loss occurs because of the underlying hormonal imbalance, genetics, or perhaps your lack of diet.In this case, according to Carson, in terms of fighting or fleeing, you don’t, so your body defaults to such behavior during times of stress. necessary hair. “It keeps us away from things like digestion and hair and nail growth, because they are a non-essential process at the time we believe our bodies are at risk,” Carson said. Told.

However, telogen effluvium has unique characteristics. “Generally speaking, telogen effluvium is diagnosed in retrospect,” confirmed Dr. Belmo. Because hair growth is cyclical, you may not notice excessive hair loss until six months after an illness or stressful event. In addition to illness and stress, other factors such as iron deficiency, hormonal changes associated with contraception and childbirth, thyroid problems, rapid weight loss, and drug side effects can also cause telogen effluvium, according to Dr. Belmo. There is sex.

Hair loss can be minor, but both Dr. Belmo and Dr. Hirsch said that telogen effluvium does not need to be panicked and usually resolves spontaneously over time. “Dropouts can last 3 to 6 months, but keep in mind that they may not start until 6 months after a stressful event,” said Dr. Belmo. Relentless tracking of dropouts and growth is fascinating, but Dr. Belmo said he would resist the urge as much as possible. If hair loss persists for more than 6 months, or feels particularly dramatic, you should consult your doctor to determine the underlying condition.

“The most important thing patients need to know is that in most cases it’s not about permanent hair loss, it’s just about accelerating the growth cycle,” says minoxidil, a topical application to improve hair growth. Also mentioned that it has been approved by the FDA. There are a variety of minoxidil products on the market, so it’s a good idea to discuss the product that’s right for you with your healthcare provider. Dr. Belmo first emphasized the importance of returning to overall health and returning hair growth in time.