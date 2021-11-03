Fear of pregnant women in Australia, where vaccination rates are far behind the general population | Health

Health
Obstetricians say they are wary of the number of pregnant women who have not yet been vaccinated with Covid-19 and are concerned that false information misleads them into believing that the vaccine during pregnancy is unsafe. increase.
Professor Michael Chapman, clinical director of women’s and child health at St. George’s Hospital in Sydney, said he surveyed 22 women in the postnatal ward of the hospital, which had just given birth six weeks ago. Fourteen women received one vaccination, while only three were fully vaccinated.
A subsequent survey of 60 women who visited the hospital’s prenatal clinic on the morning of September 21 found that 38% had not started the vaccination process. A similar number of women (30%) were completely unvaccinated when he repeated the survey at the clinic last week. The proportion of fully vaccinated pregnant women was “much lower” than the vaccination rate of the general population, he said, and 88% of women in New South Wales over the age of 16 were fully vaccinated. rice field.
Australia’s independent expert advisory group on immunization, Atagi, and the Royal Australasian College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, Women are advised to be vaccinated with Covid with Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at any stage of pregnancy..
This is because the risk of serious consequences of Covid-19 is significantly higher in pregnant women and their foets. Global surveillance data from a large number of pregnant women have not identified significant safety concerns regarding the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine given at any stage of pregnancy.
“In addition, there is evidence of antibodies in cord blood and breast milk, which may protect babies with passive immunity,” said Atagi’s statement.
Chapman said there are several reasons why pregnant women delayed or did not receive vaccinations.
“I think one factor was the early negative media that there were potential side effects, and secondly, the message they received from some general practitioners was not positive,” Chapman said. Said. “Some practitioners are hesitant to do anything that can cause problems during pregnancy and, despite all the reassurance of science, do not want to be held accountable. “
Chapman also runs an IVF clinic and was asked “at least twice a week” to see if his patients should be vaccinated because his doctor told him he didn’t know the best advice.
“Unfortunately, some women still can’t give birth or want to wait until after giving birth.”
NS Large-scale study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association We followed 18,715 women from Covid-19 in the United States who gave birth at 499 medical centers between March 2020 and February 2021. In this study, women with Covid-19 mortality, the need for intubation and ventilation, and pregnant women who were admitted to the intensive care unit were virus-free.
Dr. Stephen Kane, an expert in maternal and fetal medicine at the Royal Women’s Hospital in Melbourne and acting director of obstetric services, has treated pregnant women with Covid.
“The Covid-vaccinated pregnant women we saw do not require Covid hospitalization and have very mild or no symptoms,” he said.
“It speaks to the value of vaccination. In contrast, at 6th, 12th, 18th, 24th, 36th and 40th weeks of gestation, we see very ill unvaccinated women … Every pregnancy is very ill. There is a very sick woman in Covid who needs to be admitted to the hospital and needs medications and treatments with little data during pregnancy and needs intensive treatment. There were quite a few women. Support for hospitalization and intensive care. “
He said the baby was also at great risk, mainly through preterm birth. There is also a risk of stillbirth.
“We may have to give birth to a baby early to help the mother overcome the Covid infection,” Kane said. “Some women who are very ill with Covid have existing medical concerns, while others are completely healthy and the only risk factor is pregnancy. “
He said vaccinations are also safe and recommended for pregnant and lactating women. Vaccine hesitation in pregnant and lactating people was a concern among many healthcare professionals at Royal Women’s Hospital, Kane said.
“In the early stages of vaccine deployment, it was natural for people to worry about vaccines, and it was very important to be able to get better information about vaccine safety, such as the importance of vaccination during pregnancy. “Kane said. .. However, he said, the safety profile of Pfizer and Modana vaccines for pregnant women is now well established.
“I think there have been significant changes in the last few months. Currently, the majority of patients are already fully vaccinated or vaccinated, but there are still a minority who do not want to be vaccinated. Continued conversations with them about potential risks and concerns about it. We are always happy to have that conversation. “
