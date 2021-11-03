Where can I get a Pfizer COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11 nearby?

Pfizer COVID vaccine is now available for children 5-11 years old in California.

Continue Thorough in-depth review process by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, These pediatric shots are deployed around the state. Read what parents and guardians need to know about finding a COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11.

Keep in mind that the demand for COVID vaccines in children is high, especially during the first days and weeks. Also, it may take some time for certain websites, counties, and clinics to have their first appointment available.

Whether it’s a child shot, an adult shot, or a booster shot, the COVID vaccine is always free. You and your child do not need health insurance to get vaccinated.

You and your child will also not be asked about proof of citizenship or your immigration status. Obtaining COVID vaccine Never make you or your child publicly funded It does not affect current or future green card applications.

What you need to know about Pfizer COVID vaccines for children ages 5-11

Children in this age group can only get Pfizer … for now.

Current, Only Pfizer COVID vaccine is licensed According to FDA and CDC for use in children 5-11 years.

You may see the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, also known as Comirnaty. This is the brand name for this particular vaccine.

Low dose of COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11 years

Children in this age group will be given a lower dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine than is given to adults and adolescents over the age of 12. This low dose (sometimes called the pediatric dose) is one-third the adult dose. ..

If you don’t know why low doses of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, like some other pediatric drugs, are given according to the age of the child rather than the weight, then the age of the child is really everything. Immune system, Says Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a UCSF infectious disease specialist. And in general, at ages 6 months and older, the young immune system is “more agile,” he says.

“If you have big and small children [age 2-5], Its immune system will be very, very sensitive, regardless of weight, “says Dr. Chin Hong.

Children 5-11 years old will be vaccinated twice with the COVID vaccine

Similar to the adult version, the Pfizer COVID vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years is given twice every 3 weeks (or 21 days). This means that if you book your first Pfizer COVID vaccine for a child between the ages of 5 and 11, you will also book another vaccination three weeks later. Make sure your child knows when and where to take that second dose.

It is safe for children to receive other vaccinations at the same time

If your child feels comfortable receiving multiple vaccinations at once, The CDC says it is safe to receive the COVID vaccine and other vaccinations — Like a flu shot — at the same time.

Like adults, it can have mild side effects …

According to Dr. Chin-Hong, the first trial seems to have actually resulted in low doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11 years. Low Instance of side effects.That said, parents and guardians have children Side effects of the usual COVID vaccine often experienced by adults — Arm redness and pain, malaise, fever, chills, headache — “Although the prevalence is low,” says Chin Hong.

A 15-minute observation period after a child’s COVID vaccination is intended to catch rare allergic reactions, although you and your child are required to stay at the vaccination site.

At what point should a parent or caregiver call a child’s pediatrician about side effects after COVID vaccination? Chin-Hong tells you to look for symptoms that last for more than a day and get worse. Especially in the case of heat, it doesn’t get better.

… And the serious side effects you may have heard are very rare.

According to Chin Hong, the “really, really rare” side effects of the COVID vaccine in young adults are: Myocarditis and pericarditis: “Inflammation of the inner layers of the heart muscle and heart that appears in children as potential chest pain or palpitations.” But he emphasizes that the rarity of side effects means that it is “not a source of concern.”

“At low doses, we really don’t know if that will happen,” says Chin Hong. Read more from The New York Times about the rarity of heart problems after COVID vaccination.

Where can I find the Pfizer COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11?

There are several ways to find a Pfizer COVID vaccine for your child. Do not assume that you will be actively contacted about your child’s COVID vaccine.

Different providers, clinics and counties are deploying COVID vaccines for children at different rates. So if you’re confused about the process of trying to get a reservation for your child, or if you’re dissatisfied with the initial lack of availability, you’re not alone. .. We hope that availability will increase as providers receive more pediatric doses.

Especially in the first few weeks, the demand for COVID vaccines in children is high. Also, certain websites and clinics may take some time before bookings are available in the first few days. If you don’t see the appointments available at the pharmacy, clinic, or vaccination site of your choice, continue to check.

Remember that your child should be vaccinated twice with the Pfizer COVID vaccine every three weeks. When booking your first dose, make sure you and your child can participate in the second booking. This is especially important as the November and December vacations approach, and many families choose to travel during this period.

Where should my child be vaccinated with COVID if there is an option? Since you know your child best, you may consider choosing the environment and their level of comfort that you think will work best for them. It could be a large vaccine clinic where adults can also see getting their shots. A small test room to protect your privacy. Or, in a drive-up appointment vehicle, your child may not even need to fasten their seat belts.

What if your child is nervous about getting the COVID vaccine? “I think it’s helpful to agree and discuss before vaccination, just as we talked to children about why they need to wear masks,” advises Dr. Chin Hong of UCSF. .. He states that some children may be most reassured to get their shots from a trusted, regular provider like their regular pediatrician.

Chin-Hong also “normalizes” a child’s booster shot, if qualified, by taking a COVID booster shot of his adult at the same time, or by giving another vaccination such as a flu shot. It is advisable to consider “changing”.

“”And of course, there’s always a nice band-aid with lollipops and leftover Halloween candies, and Dora Explorer, “he says.

1. Find a Pfizer COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11 through your child’s pediatrician or healthcare provider.

If your family has health insurance, check with your child’s pediatrician or healthcare provider to see if Pfizer’s COVID vaccination can be provided to your child. If you do not have health insurance but are receiving medical care through a medical institution operated by the city or county, you can check it there.

In addition to talking directly to your healthcare provider, check the provider’s website (such as Kaiser Permanente) to see if they offer booking capabilities and sign up for available notifications.

2. Find a Pfizer COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11 at your local pharmacy.

Some pharmacy chains offer online reservations for Pfizer COVID vaccines for children ages 5-11.

Some pharmacies may offer carry-on vaccinations without reservation, depending on availability.

3. Through My Turn, find the Pfizer COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11.

My turn is a state tool This allows Californians to schedule vaccination appointments, as supplies permit. Reservations for children ages 5-11 are not yet available on My Turn, but will be available.

Access my turn page Select “Book”. My turn asks for your child’s information, then the zip code or location you want to use to search for vaccine reservations. You can specify your home location or enter another location to see which sites are available far away from your home.

When you find and schedule a vaccination site reservation through My Turn, the California Public Health Service says you don’t have to live in the specific county where the vaccination site is based. So don’t worry if my turn suggests an appointment in a county other than the one you live in or work for.

If you are unable to go to the clinic for your child’s COVID vaccine due to health or transportation issues, please be aware of this when registering for My Turn. A representative from the California Public Health Service will call you to arrange a home visit. Or transportation.

If you’re trying to find an appointment in a particular location and it doesn’t appear in the search results, try searching that site on My Turn. just The zip code, not your zip code. If you don’t see a particular site in your search results, be aware that it may be due to low supply or lack of availability. You will also see the results of many pharmacies. Keep scrolling through them to make sure you haven’t missed the clinic results hidden between them.

My turn will ask you to provide your mobile number and email address. According to the state, this is to use two-factor authentication to double-check your identity and make reservations to prevent bots from automatically scooping reservations available online.

If you do not have an email address or mobile number, or have questions, the California COVID-19 Hotline (833) 422-4255 (Monday to Friday 8 am to 8 pm, Saturday and Sunday 8 am ) Can be called. -Sign up by phone at 5pm PT). Available to both English-speaking and Spanish-speaking operators. Callers who need information in other languages ​​are connected to translation services that provide assistance in over 250 languages.

4. Find the Pfizer COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11 from the county public health website.

Visit the county public health website To find out how your county immunizes residents and if they are still starting to provide COVID vaccines to children ages 5-11. The availability of vaccination appointments is based on the dose the state has supplied to your county. Your county may also offer school vaccinations to children.

