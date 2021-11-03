Allentown Health Department in Bethlehem Holds COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for Children 5-11 Years Old | Lee High Valley Regional News





Bethlehem, PA-After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a vaccine for younger children on Tuesday, the Allentown Health Department and the Bethlehem Health Department will support children aged 5-11 over the next few weeks. COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be held. The Bethlehem Health Department announced in a news release that it will partner with the Bethlehem Regional School District to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 5-11. Children in that age group receive one-third the dose compared to what is given to people over the age of 12. Over the next few weeks, the Bethlehem Department of Health will hold a vaccine clinic at Broal Middle School on Thursday, November 11th. Tuesday, November 16th, Northeastern Junior High School. Thursday, November 18th, East Hills Middle School. And on Monday, November 22nd, at Nitchman Middle School. The COVID-19 vaccine is completely free and can be used by anyone who needs it, the Department of Health said. Children and adults can also be vaccinated by consulting with their health care provider. People can visit Bethlehem District School District A website for registering for appointments. The Allentown Health Department has announced that it will hold a clinic to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 at the Allentown Fairgrounds Agriplex only on Monday, November 8th and Tuesday, November 9th. bottom. Business hours are 11 AM to 7 PM on Monday, November 8th and 9 AM to 4 PM on Tuesday, November 9th. All children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Walk-in is not allowed.People can go to the city to make a schedule Website. The user must click on the clinic below where it says “Click on the name of the clinic offering”. To schedule a child to be vaccinated with COVID-19 at the Allentown Health Department Clinic offsite by phone, call 610-437-7760 and select 0. Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for people between the ages of 5 and 11. COVID-19 vaccination is free. The Allentown Health Department says additional vaccination clinic dates are planned.

