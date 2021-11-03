Bird flu prevention zone declared throughout the UK following “Many detections of bird flu”





A “prevention zone” for bird flu has been declared throughout Britain, the Veterinary Secretary said. It follows “many detections of bird flu,” said the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Areas. The Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) has been set up throughout the UK to “reduce the risk of disease spread between poultry and captive birds,” Defra added. Currently, all bird breeders, including “backyard zookeepers,” are legally required to follow strict biosecurity measures to protect their herds. Keepers with more than 500 birds should restrict access to non-essential people on their site. Workers need to change clothes and footwear before entering the bird enclosure, and on-site vehicles need to be regularly cleaned and disinfected to limit the risk of spreading the disease. Bird flu naturally circulates in wild birds and can spread to poultry and other captive birds when it travels from mainland Europe to the United Kingdom in winter.





(Image: RSPCA / SWNS.COM)

“Backyard owners,” who have a small number of poultry such as chickens, ducks and geese, also need to take steps to limit the risk of the disease spreading to animals, Defra said. The UK health agency advises that the risk to public health from the virus is “very low,” and the UK food standards agency states that bird flu poses a “very low food safety risk.”



Get the latest updates directly to your inbox from across Manchester with our free MEN newsletter. It’s very easy to sign up just by following the instructions here Police said the introduction of this zone would take place after the disease was detected in captive birds on the premises of England, Wales and Scotland. The disease has also been detected in wild birds in multiple locations throughout the UK. In a joint statement tonight, the Supreme Veterinary Officer of England, Scotland and Wales said: “After a large number of bird flu was detected in wild birds throughout the UK, we declared a bird flu prevention zone throughout the UK. “This means that all bird zookeepers must now take action to prevent the spread of the disease to poultry and other poultry. “Whether it’s a few or thousands of birds, it’s legally required to introduce higher biosecurity standards on farms and small farms. “It is in your interest to do so to protect the bird from this highly infectious disease. “British health agencies have confirmed that the risk to public health is very low, and the UK Food Standards Agency advises that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk to British consumers. increase. Ducks and geese should be kept separate from other poultry. Poultry zookeepers and all members of the general public are required to report dead wild birds to the Defra national helpline at 03459 33 5577. Follow this link to sign up for MEN’s email newsletter to stay up to date on sports, news, updates and more.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/bird-flu-preventuion-zone-declared-22060650 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos