Health
The flu season has arrived — get the vaccine according to KDMC documentation — Daily Leader
The mild flu season of 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions could mean that this season could be a dangerous season.
This is one of the reasons the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that all vaccines this year will be “four-valent” designed to protect against four different influenza viruses.
The CDC’s concern that “decreased herd immunity can cause the early and severe seasons of influenza” is due to the decline in influenza virus activity since March 2020.
Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania graduate school suggest that flu vaccination can reduce the increase in influenza-related hospitalizations and mortality if vaccination rates are 20-50% higher than in recent flu seasons. Is considered to be even more important this season. Evaluation of public health in recent studies.
“With relaxation of COVID-19 containment measures such as masking, distance measurement, and school closures around the world, there is a violent resurgence of other respiratory viruses, which heralds the upcoming flu season. No, “said the doctor. Mark Roberts, Director of the Institute for Public Health Dynamics.
Dr. Brainbrit of the Kings Daughters Medical Clinic said it was difficult to predict the severity of this year’s flu season and “I can’t even guess at this point.” However, he states: “Last year we saw very little flu, but this year we need to be prepared to see more. Hand washing, social distance, masks, and isolation when you think you’re sick are for most respiratory viruses. It helps prevent the spread, so while people are doing so to stop the spread of COVID-19, some unintended effect was that it really stopped the spread of the flu. “
Brit states that people over the age of 65 should be vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible. “Generally speaking, this is a high-risk category of influenza complications, such as pneumonia, which can lead to hospitalization, and, in the worst case, influenza, which can be fatal,” Brit added.
Brit says children under the age of five are also at increased risk of influenza complications and parents are strongly encouraged to vaccinate their children.
“Others with a low risk of complications are also encouraged to get a flu shot because flu is a major cause of discomfort,” he said. “The flu can make you feel pretty miserable, and vaccination can reduce your chances of getting the flu.”
Also, if you plan to get a COVID-19 vaccination, you can get a flu shot at the same time, Brit said. “The CDC says it’s okay to get both at the same time,” he added. “This includes COVID booster shots that many high-risk patients are taking.”
Brit warned residents to take the flu season seriously. “After the mild flu season last year, and to be honest, there’s a lot of’COVID fatigue’that many may feel, but it’s easy to forget that it’s there,” he said. Told. “If you find yourself ill and probably have a fever, you need to isolate yourself from others and be tested for both COVID and the flu.”
With about 200 million flu vaccines ready for the US market, the CDC will make a fuss in the media about the importance of vaccination, how to get the vaccine, and why it will be vaccinated by the end of October. ..
And remember the old Benjamin Franklin phrase “1 ounce of prevention is worth a pound of treatment”? How appropriate is it today?
Don’t let the flu sneak up on you. Enter your zip code and the word “flu vaccination” to find out where your local vaccination is available online. Or call your doctor to see if you can take a shot there.
The story of Angela Cutler
Sources
2/ https://www.dailyleader.com/2021/11/03/flu-season-is-upon-us-kdmc-doc-says-get-your-vaccine/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]