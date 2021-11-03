The flu season has arrived — get the vaccine according to KDMC documentation — Daily Leader

The mild flu season of 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions could mean that this season could be a dangerous season.

This is one of the reasons the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that all vaccines this year will be “four-valent” designed to protect against four different influenza viruses.

The CDC’s concern that “decreased herd immunity can cause the early and severe seasons of influenza” is due to the decline in influenza virus activity since March 2020.

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania graduate school suggest that flu vaccination can reduce the increase in influenza-related hospitalizations and mortality if vaccination rates are 20-50% higher than in recent flu seasons. Is considered to be even more important this season. Evaluation of public health in recent studies.

“With relaxation of COVID-19 containment measures such as masking, distance measurement, and school closures around the world, there is a violent resurgence of other respiratory viruses, which heralds the upcoming flu season. No, “said the doctor. Mark Roberts, Director of the Institute for Public Health Dynamics.

Dr. Brainbrit of the Kings Daughters Medical Clinic said it was difficult to predict the severity of this year’s flu season and “I can’t even guess at this point.” However, he states: “Last year we saw very little flu, but this year we need to be prepared to see more. Hand washing, social distance, masks, and isolation when you think you’re sick are for most respiratory viruses. It helps prevent the spread, so while people are doing so to stop the spread of COVID-19, some unintended effect was that it really stopped the spread of the flu. “

Brit states that people over the age of 65 should be vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible. “Generally speaking, this is a high-risk category of influenza complications, such as pneumonia, which can lead to hospitalization, and, in the worst case, influenza, which can be fatal,” Brit added.

Brit says children under the age of five are also at increased risk of influenza complications and parents are strongly encouraged to vaccinate their children.

“Others with a low risk of complications are also encouraged to get a flu shot because flu is a major cause of discomfort,” he said. “The flu can make you feel pretty miserable, and vaccination can reduce your chances of getting the flu.”

Also, if you plan to get a COVID-19 vaccination, you can get a flu shot at the same time, Brit said. “The CDC says it’s okay to get both at the same time,” he added. “This includes COVID booster shots that many high-risk patients are taking.”

Brit warned residents to take the flu season seriously. “After the mild flu season last year, and to be honest, there’s a lot of’COVID fatigue’that many may feel, but it’s easy to forget that it’s there,” he said. Told. “If you find yourself ill and probably have a fever, you need to isolate yourself from others and be tested for both COVID and the flu.”

With about 200 million flu vaccines ready for the US market, the CDC will make a fuss in the media about the importance of vaccination, how to get the vaccine, and why it will be vaccinated by the end of October. ..

And remember the old Benjamin Franklin phrase “1 ounce of prevention is worth a pound of treatment”? How appropriate is it today?

Don’t let the flu sneak up on you. Enter your zip code and the word “flu vaccination” to find out where your local vaccination is available online. Or call your doctor to see if you can take a shot there.

The story of Angela Cutler