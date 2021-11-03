Iowa reports death from the first flu of the season, increasing the need for vaccination





Iowa reported the first flu death of the season on Wednesday. There are concerns that this winter could lead to a more severe flu epidemic than was seen a year ago. The Iowa Public Health Service reported that an elderly woman in central Iowa was the first Iowa state to die of influenza during the 2021-22 season. The unidentified woman was over 80 years old, the agency said. In Iowa and other states, there were few cases of influenza last season. Experts said it was clearly a secondary benefit from the precautions many Americans took to prevent coronavirus infection. Wearing a mask and social distance can slow the spread of many viruses, including colds and the flu. more:Studies say that Iowa deer seem to capture COVID from humans and spread it to each other. Only six people were confirmed dead from influenza in Iowa during the 2020-21 season. The department reported. Compared to 103 In the 2019-20 season. 2017-18, At least 270 people have died from the virus. As the COVID-19 pandemic is alleviated and people return to normal habits, normal winter illnesses can regain normal strength. Elderly people and people in chronic health are most susceptible to the flu, but even healthy children can get fatal cases. Public health professionals urge everyone to be vaccinated against the flu. Shots do not stop all infections, but doctors say they can help prevent serious illness and death. The news of the first flu death in Iowa came on the same day that children aged 5 to 11 could begin to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. According to experts, most people can safely get both vaccines at the same time. more:Iowa exceeds 7,000 COVID-19 deaths as new cases reported in weekly updates increase “Vaccination with both influenza and COVID-19 can protect medical resources for other needs, such as illness, injury, and emergencies,” said Iowa’s Interim Director of Public Health. Kelly Garcia said in a news release. As we approach holidays and winter months, I encourage Iowan to keep himself and their loved ones healthy by choosing to be vaccinated. “ Both types of vaccines are widely available in pharmacies, clinics and county health departments. Tony Leys is responsible for Register’s healthcare.To reach him with [email protected] Or 515-284-8449.

