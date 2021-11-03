Pfizer, modanacovid vaccine less effective against immunodeficiency, research show

How the medical community has been for months COVID-19 vaccine It is not very effective for immunocompromised populations (people with a weakened or weakened immune system). And now there is new research to support it.

A study published at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Weekly morbidity and mortality reports This week, from January to September 2021, we analyzed the efficacy of the mRNA Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in 20,101 people in nine states with weakened immunity. Of that number, 10,564 were fully vaccinated. The data were compared to 69,116 adults with a normal immune system, 29,456 of whom were fully vaccinated.

Researchers found that the efficacy of the mRNA vaccine in cases confirmed in the laboratory for COVID-19 was 77% in immunocompromised patients compared to 90% in patients with a typical immune system. I found that.

However, not all immunocompromised patients reached 77% efficacy, the researchers noted, “vaccine efficacy was significantly different between subgroups of immunocompromised patients.” .. Specifically, those who have had an organ or stem cell transplant are likely to be 59% effective, and those who have rheumatoid or inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis are up to 81% effective. rice field.

“These findings are important, but not surprising,” said William Schaffner, MD, an infectious disease expert and professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University. Amesh A. Adalha, MD, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Health and Security Center and an infectious disease expert, agrees. “People with immunodeficiency are accustomed to the fact that vaccines that stimulate the immune system are not as effective as those with a stronger immune system,” he says.

As a result, “it just doesn’t provide optimal protection from vaccines,” said Thomas Russo, MD, professor and head of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo, New York.

If you are immunocompromised or have a loved one, you probably have a question. Here’s what you need to know:

What does it mean to be immunodeficient?

When someone is immunocompromised, it means they have a weakened immune system, CDC.. This includes patients with HIV / AIDS, those who have had cancer, organ transplants, those who are taking immunosuppressive drugs, and those who have inherited a disease that affects the immune system.

However, immunosuppression has a wide range, so there is a wide range of how effective the COVID-19 vaccine is in this group, says Dr. Russo. People with moderate to severe immunodeficiency make up about 3% of the adult population. CDC To tell.

What are the current vaccine recommendations for people with immunodeficiency?

CDC is now recommendation People with moderate to severe immune system weakness should be vaccinated with a third mRNA vaccine at least 28 days after the second vaccination.

CDC quotes research It does not always produce the same level of immunity in some immunocompromised people after being vaccinated like others, to ensure proper protection against COVID-19. We have discovered that we may benefit from additional doses. CDC is also study Fully vaccinated immunocompromised people were found to account for the majority of those hospitalized in breakthrough cases (if infected) COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated).

However, the third dose does not guarantee that an immunocompromised person will receive the same level of protection as others. “Even after the third dose, people with immunodeficiency need to be aware that they are more vulnerable than their friends and relatives,” says Dr. Schaffner.

So he recommends to people with immunodeficiency Please wear a mask In public, do your best to social distance and avoid large groups as much as possible.

According to Dr. Russo, the CDC may eventually recommend a fourth injection to people with immunodeficiency, but that is unlikely to happen before the New Year.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca demanded that the Food and Drug Administration grant an emergency use authorization. Long-acting antibody treatment To prevent COVID-19 in people at high risk of the virus. “This may help protect people from COVIDs that do not respond significantly to the vaccine,” says Dr. Adalja.

Do I need to have an antibody test if I have an immunodeficiency?

But Antibody test It seems like a good indicator of someone’s immune response to a vaccine, but it’s not always the case. Currently, it is not recommended for people with immunodeficiency to obtain them. “Antibody tests are unreliable,” says Dr. Schaffner. “I hope it will improve in the future, but it is not recommended at this time.”

Dr. Adalja agrees. “Some people are measuring antibodies, but it’s very difficult to actually make that data viable because we don’t know the correlation of protection,” he says. “Obviously, if the value is zero, it’s one sign of lack of protection.” But he points out that antibody testing is “ignoring” T cell immunity. This is another element of overall protection against viruses. “Antibody testing does not serve this kind of purpose in a general sense,” he says.

If you are not sure if you are eligible for immunodeficiency, it is recommended that Dr. Russo consult your doctor. Doctors should be able to provide insights. If you’re still unsure, it’s a good idea to take a third shot. “There is a low threshold here,” he says. “When in doubt, take that extra shot.”

Korin Mirror

Korin Miller is a freelance writer specializing in general health, sexual health and relationships, lifestyle trends, and has appeared in men’s health, women’s health, self, grammar and more. ..

